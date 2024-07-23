Highlights Manchester United are ready to offer £84m for PSG attacker Xavi Simons.

Manchester United are ready to step up their pursuit of Xavi Simons and could offer Paris Saint-Germain £84million (€100million) for the Dutchman, according to SPORT.

The Spanish outlet claims the Red Devils are looking to beat German duo Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in the race for Simons' signature this summer by presenting a lucrative offer to the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG are reportedly willing to extend Simons’ loan to RB Leipzig, where he excelled last season, attracting attention from top clubs around the continent.

United’s £84million offer for the Dutchman would eclipse Bayern’s proposal – the Bavarians are only willing to offer £50-60million for Simons, according to SPORT.

After confirming the signings of defender Leny Yoro and striker Joshua Zirkzee, United are now expected to bring in a new player in the middle of the park.

The Red Devils have recently held talks over signing PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, who looks to depart Parc des Princes just 12 months after his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

Erik ten Hag ‘Wants’ Xavi Simons

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ‘given the go-ahead’

According to SPORT (via The Faithful MUFC), Manchester United could soon repeat the success of Leny Yoro’s pursuit and fend off interest from top European clubs by presenting a lucrative offer for Xavi Simons.

United’s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly ‘given the go-ahead’ for the deal to happen as the Red Devils look to bring in another highly promising player this summer.

The Spanish outlet claims manager Erik ten Hag ‘wants’ Simons' arrival at Old Trafford, while his assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy is ‘working to entice him’ to join the Man United project.

According to SPORT, PSG are now patiently waiting for the Red Devils’ offer to arrive as they look to bring another Dutchman on board ahead of Ten Hag’s third season in charge.

Xavi Simons RB Leipzig Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 32 8 13 Champions League 8 2 2 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

Last season, Simons, who has 'superstar' potential according to analyst Ben Mattinson, impressed at RB Leipzig on loan, scoring eight goals and providing 13 assists in the Bundesliga, leading the club to a fourth-place finish.

Barcelona have also shown interest in bringing their academy graduate back, but are understood to be out of the race for the 21-year-old due to financial difficulties.

Everton to Offer Branthwaite New Deal

To fend off Man Utd interest

Everton are preparing an improved contract for Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Toffees are keen to fend off interest from the Premier League giants in Branthwaite, who emerged as a key player for the club under Sean Dyche last season.

Man United so far have been unwilling to match Everton’s asking price for Branthwaite, who is valued at around £70million at Goodison Park this summer.

According to Romano, Everton are now determined to keep Branthwaite unless a ‘huge bid’ arrives from Man United – at the moment, the Red Devils have ‘no intention’ of meeting the Toffees’ valuation.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-07-24.