Manchester United have been told they must pay £30million if they want to sign Burnley midfielder Sander Berge this summer, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils have been looking to bolster their midfield options all summer, with Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte mooted as a top target for Erik Ten Hag and INEOS.

However the French sides £60million valuation is deemed as excessive by chiefs at Old Trafford and as such the club have now begun eyeing alternative targets ahead of the August 30th deadline, with Berge emerging as a surprise option.

Manchester United Interested in Sander Berge

£10million gap in valuation emerges

The 6ft 5 Norwegian has been relegated in each of his last two Premier League campaigns with Sheffield United and Burnley, but that has not put Man United off as they look to improve their midfield.

Berge, described as "unbelievable" by John Egan", is keen to complete a "dream move" to Old Trafford according to The Sun, with reports that he could earn £100,000 per week if the deal goes through.

But currently Burnley are demanding a £30million fee to let him leave, as they are not under financial pressure due to the £100million parachute payment they are due following their drop to the Championship.

Sander Berge - Career Positions Position Games Goals Assists Defensive midfield 167 6 7 Central midfield 97 16 11 Attacking midfield 2 1 1 Centre-back 1 0 0

Manchester United are not willing to go that high to sign him from the Clarets, but are willing to pay up to £20million to sign the 46-cap midfielder who is big friends with fellow Scandinavians Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen.

The Reds are also eyeing other options in midfield with Adrien Rabiot, Youssouf Fofana, Ben Sheaf and Sofyan Amrabat all believed to be on the wanted list at the club should a deal for Ugarte not be possible to complete.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Sander Berge played 3,009 minutes in the Premier League for Burnley in 2023/24, more than any other player.

Denzel Dumfries Holding Out for Man United Move

Deal depends on future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka

While the midfield situation is yet to be sorted out at Old Trafford, the right-back position is also becoming a bit of a mess amid uncertainty around transfers.

The Reds have agreed terms over a deal for Noussair Mazraoui, but a deal can't progress until Aaron Wan-Bissaka joins West Ham, but all the deals are held up currently over transfer fees.

An alternative option that has been mentioned is a move for Inter Milan star Dumfries moving to M16 with Wan-Bissaka heading to Italy, and while talks are not ongoing for that deal the 28-year-old Dutch wing-back is now holding out on talks over a new deal at the San Siro just in case.

Dumfries would prefer a move away from Serie A, but a deal to take him to Man United is only possible if Wan-Bissaka turns down a move to the London Stadium and Inter are interested in a swap. As it stands though, United would rather sell Wan-Bissaka to West Ham and then sign Noussair Mazraoui.

