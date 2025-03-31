Manchester United want to reunite Ruben Amorim with Sporting Lisbon forward Francisco Trincao this summer and are ready to pay his €58m (£48m) release clause, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are believed to be targeting Trincao as a reinforcement on the wing after their pursuit of Geovany Quenda collapsed and are ‘already making moves’ for the Portugal international’s arrival.

United could target a new wide player this summer, as Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho’s futures are all unclear.

The trio of wingers are expected to depart Old Trafford after the season, which could potentially pave the way for Amorim’s reunion with a familiar face at the club.

Man United Keen on Francisco Trincao

Willing to meet his £48m release clause

According to Fichajes, Amorim’s relationship with Trincao could be key in the 25-year-old’s move to the Premier League this summer, as the Portuguese manager ‘knows’ how to get the most out of the forward.

Trincao, praised as ‘absolute magic’, played under Amorim for over two seasons at Sporting and revived his career after underwhelming spells at Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He was also important in Sporting’s title-winning campaign, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 31 league appearances under the current Man United boss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trincao has scored nine goals and provided 15 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions this season.

Man United are anticipating a busy summer transfer window and are believed to be prioritising player departures first.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils hope for Sancho, Antony, Rashford and Tyrell Malacia to complete permanent moves away, alongside Casemiro, who will enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Meanwhile, the veteran quartet of Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are set to leave as free agents when their contracts expire.

Trincao's Sporting Lisbon Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 27 Goals 8 Assists 11 Minutes played 2,329

