Manchester United could be set for another huge switch up at managerial level after replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim already this season - with reports from Italy suggesting that Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi could be set to come to the helm, to put an end to their domestic woes under the former Sporting boss.

Inter currently sit just one point ahead of Napoli and three ahead of Atalanta in a tantalising Serie A title race, where he could win back-to-back titles for the Lombardy outfit - and that will appease United greatly at such a high-level of performance.

Report: Manchester United Considering Inzaghi For Managerial Role

The Red Devils don't appear to be fully satisfied by Ruben Amorim

The report by TuttoSport stated that Inzaghi's 3-5-2 formation has thwarted Manchester City and beaten Arsenal so far in the Champions League this season - and that has attracted the attention of United, who are apparently 'ready to implement' another change in their dugout.

Simone Inzaghi's Serie A statistics - record by season Season Wins Draws Losses Points 2019/20 - Lazio 24 6 8 78 2020/21 - Lazio 21 5 12 68 2021/22 - Inter 25 9 4 84 2022/23 - Inter 23 3 12 72 2023/24 - Inter 29 7 2 94 2024/25 - Inter 18 7 3 61

Inzaghi only signed a one-year deal a year ago, which will see his contract run out at the end of next season, and Inter's potentially 'precarious' financial position is a risk to the Italian club's standing point in terms of his future. Although Inzaghi is thought to be fine working on an expiring contract with the club top of Serie A and having one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the lure of United could be enough on a long-term contract to tempt him to the Premier League.

Amorim has made a lacklustre start to life in Manchester, winning just five Premier League games from a possible 17, and other names have been touted to replace the Portuguese tactician already - especially with United undergoing a run of form that saw them lose eight games from 12 in the top-flight from December through to mid-February, dropping below Tottenham Hotspur into 16th at one stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has only won 38% of his games in charge of Manchester United - a stark contrast in comparison to Inzaghi's 66% at Inter.

Inzaghi, by contrast, has won 132 of his 199 games in charge of the Nerazzurri - taking the Serie A title last season, two Coppa Italia winners' medals and three Supercoppa Italiana's in a row from 2021 to 2023, leading to Thierry Henry calling him a 'genius' - whilst he almost completed his best-ever managerial achievement by making the Champions League final in 2023, losing only to treble-winning Manchester City in Istanbul.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-03-25.

