Highlights Douglas Luiz has had an impressive season for Aston Villa, helping them qualify for the UEFA Champions League

Serie A side Juventus had been linked with a move for the Brazil international

Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, have reportedly joined the race for his signature

Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to reports in Italy.

The 26-year-old has become an integral figure at Villa in recent seasons, following his arrival from Manchester City in 2019. He last signed a contract extension in 2022 and his current deal runs until the summer of 2026.

Luiz helped guide Villa to a top four finish last season, securing their sport in UEFA’s premier competition for the first time in over 40 years. Villa amassed 68 points in total, two clear of Tottenham in fifth and 14 behind Liverpool in third.

Man Utd ‘interested’ in Luiz

They face competition for his signature

United are just one of a number of clubs interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder this summer, according to reports in Italy. Calciomercato.it claims Serie A giants Juventus had been in the driving seat to land his signature, but face a ‘significant obstacle’ in the competition from Premier League clubs.

The Manchester club, as well as Liverpool and Arsenal, were also named as possible destinations. United may be in the market for a midfielder this summer with the futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen uncertain, while they also face a decision on Sofyan Amrabat, whose loan spell is set to come to an end.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: In 2023/24, Luiz scored nine goals and registered five assists in 35 Premier League appearances

Luiz, who has been described as 'outstanding' by Gabby Agbonlahor, will not come cheap, however, as the report from Calciomercato indicates Villa are likely to demand in the region of £60m to part ways with the midfielder. The fee is significantly higher than the £40m initially being reported in some sections of the media. Football Insider have even claimed that the Midlands club could demand £100m to allow him to depart.

Ten Hag identifies positions Man Utd must strengthen

It could be a busy summer for United

The midfield is an area of the pitch manager Erik ten Hag has already identified as a position they need to strengthen this summer. Despite winning the FA Cup against local rivals Manchester City and ultimately ending the campaign with silverware, it’s been a disappointing league season for the Red Devils.

Speaking to Dutch outlet VI, Ten Hag outlined what the club must do over the summer to improve on their eighth-place finish and close the gap on the top four. Midfield is one area he believes they must add reinforcement.

He told the Dutch media:

“We need to sign an extra striker in the summer. And if we can sign another central midfielder and a replacement for Varane, things will look good again. If the team remains fit we can try and aim for top four again.”

Despite planning for the new season, Ten Hag does face uncertainty over his own future at United. Reports emerged prior to the FA Cup final the club were set to part ways with the manager regardless of the outcome. However, more recent rumours suggest a decision is yet to be made, with the manager still in the dark.