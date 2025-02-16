Manchester United will need to bolster their squad ahead of next season to avoid another calamitous campaign in the Premier League - and the Red Devils could reportedly be set to make a £75million move for Viktor Gyokeres, who has been described as the 'perfect' addition for Ruben Amorim.

Gyokeres has been one of the continent's in-form stars for quite some time at Sporting Lisbon, scoring at will with a league title landing their way under Amorim's guise, and that could see the 'world-class' striker move to United - with the Old Trafford outfit readying a supposed move.

Report: United Line Up £75m Gyokeres Move

The Red Devils have been on a rocky patch in front of goal

The report by Fichajes states that United are determined to strengthen their front line with a reliable striker in the coming transfer window, and Gyokeres is massively admired by Amorim, having excelled under the Portuguese tactician whilst the coach was in the dugout at Sporting.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Lisbon statistics - record by competition Competition Appearances Goals Primeira Liga 54 51 Portuguese Cup 9 8 Europa League 9 5 Champions League 8 6

Amorim believes that Gyokeres has all the necessary qualities to fit perfectly into his team at United, and that his priority is to find a 'quality' striker - with Gyokeres becoming his main target. As a result, the former Brighton man could be subject of a 'significant financial effort' from United, who are prepared to offer a fee of up to around £75million.

The sum would reflect Gyokeres' outstanding performances in the Primeira Liga for Sporting, and also the potential for his leap into the Premier League, with United determined to reinforce that area of the field - one in which they have massively lacked in recent years.

Gyokeres has shown his ability to stand up for Sporting when he is needed, and he's seen as a viable option for United in the future - if the Red Devils wish to pay such a high fee for his services. If negotiations progress, the club will take a huge step towards building their team for the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has 15 goals in 26 caps for Sweden.

The Swedish star has 77 goals in just 86 games for Sporting, including 23 assists in that time - with his most notable return being a hat-trick against Manchester City in this season's Champions League, and three hat-tricks so far in the current league campaign.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-02-25.

