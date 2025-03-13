Manchester United and Real Sociedad will go head-to-head in the Europa League last 16 round on Thursday evening at Old Trafford, with the tie hanging in the balance to progress to the quarter-final.

Ruben Amorim's side were held to a 1-1 draw with Arsenal this past weekend in the Premier League following the 1-1 draw in Spain in the first leg, while Imanol Alguacil's side responded to the first-leg draw by resting a host of players and falling to a 1-0 defeat to Sevilla in La Liga.

Both sides have got some injury concerns and that leaves the managers with some decisions to make, so this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up for the crunch clash.

Man Utd Team News

Mason Mount returns to training

Man Utd have been boosted by the return to training for midfield duo Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte ahead of the game, although the England international isn't expected to feature in the game.

But Leny Yoro's foot injury suffered against Arsenal and Harry Maguire's hamstring problem saw both players absent from training and neither player is likely to be available. Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, Altay Bayindir and Jonny Evans are all out injured, while Chido Obi is ineligible.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Chido Obi Ineligible 01/06/2025 Lisandro Martinez Knee 01/01/2026 Amad Diallo Ankle 01/06/2025 Luke Shaw Calf 01/04/2025 Mason Mount Thigh 01/04/2025 Kobbie Mainoo Calf 01/04/2025 Manuel Ugarte Knock 13/03/2025 Leny Yoro Foot 16/03/2025 Harry Maguire Hamstring 16/03/2025 Altay Bayindir Unknown Unknown Jonny Evans Back Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

"Mason Mount is too soon. Leny [Yoro] is out. Harry Maguire cannot play this one. I hope to have him for Sunday [against his former club Leicester City in the Premier League]. "Manu [Ugarte] is in the squad and I think there is no-one returning. "No, no [Yoro's absence] is not long term. Leny cannot play this game and the other game [Leicester]."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Yoro to miss out

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Lindelof; Dorgu, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Garnacho, Zirkzee, Hojlund.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Harrison (GK), Mee (GK), Amass (DEF), Heaven (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Eriksen (MID), Collyer (MID), Fletcher (MID).

With Yoro suffering a foot injury he's unlikely to play which means Victor Lindelof should keep his place in the side, with Patrick Dorgu returning after serving the second game of his suspension domestically.

Ugarte should also return after missing the last two games with injury and that means £600,000-per-week duo Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could return to the bench, with Rasmus Hojlund reinstated to the starting lineup in attack.

Related Laurie Whitwell: Man Utd Star Back in Training After 12 Weeks Out Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is set to return to training after a three-month injury lay-off.

Real Sociedad Team News

Zubimendi set to return

Sociedad made several changes to their starting lineup for the weekend clash with Sevilla with one eye on this game, which should mean plenty of players set to return.

Alvaro Odriozola, Arsen Zakharyan and Jon Pacheco are all still unlikely to be available while Luka Sucic faces a late fitness test. Martin Zubimendi returned to action and should start here.

Real Sociedad Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Luka Sucic Other 13/03/2025 Jon Pacheco Muscle 16/03/2025 Arsen Zakharyan Thigh 13/03/2025 Alvaro Odriozola Knock 13/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Alguacil shared his thoughts ahead of the game.

xxxx

Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Zubimendi to start

Real Sociedad Predicted XI: Marrero; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Munoz; Zubimendi, Mendez, Sucic; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

Real Sociedad Predicted Substitutes: Fraga (GK), Remiro (GK), Lopez (DEF), Martin (DEF), Gomez (DEF), Elustondo (DEF), Olasagasti (MID), Marin (MID), Turrientes (MID), Bekcer (FWD), Oskarsson (FWD), Mariezkurrena (FWD).

Despite no wins in their last three games, Sociedad will feel confident of getting the job done at Old Trafford with Zubimendi returning to the side.