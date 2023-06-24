Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is really close to signing a new contract at Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT.

The England international's current deal expires next year, but he now looks set to put pen to paper on a fresh one.

Man United contract news — Marcus Rashford

Romano reported earlier this week that United are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Rashford over a new contract.

It comes as a huge boost to Erik ten Hag, with the 25-year-old having been arguably the Red Devils' best player last season. Rio Ferdinand described the Rashford people saw during the 2022/23 campaign as "deadly" and "potent".

In 56 appearances, he scored 30 goals, as per Transfermarkt. Six of those came in the Carabao Cup, which United went on to win after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final.

With the Manchester club claiming that trophy and finishing in the top four, it was a positive season for Rashford and his team-mates.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Marcus Rashford's contract situation?

Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Rashford wants to stay at Old Trafford and is about to sign an extension.

On how close the England player is to putting pen to paper on a new contract, the Italian journalist said: "It's really, really close to being signed. Everything is verbally almost agreed. It's about the final points, but Rashford has decided to stay. This is also thanks to Erik ten Hag."

Do Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag have a good relationship?

It is quite clear that Rashford and Ten Hag get along, and it looks like the Dutchman has had a huge role in his player's decision to remain at United.

The Three Lions star spent most of last season playing out wide, where he really thrived, but journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he has let his manager know that he is willing to play up front next term.

It shows that Rashford, who is valued at around £69m by Transfermarkt, is determined to help out his boss in any way he can, and the United academy graduate leading the line in the 2023/24 campaign may actually be necessary.

The Red Devils are finding it hard to sign a new centre-forward, with Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane not a realistic option at present.

According to The Guardian, United have ended their interest in the 29-year-old, believing that he will cost too much money.

The striker position is something United need to address and there is still time for them to do so with it being very early in the transfer window. If they cannot do it this summer, though, then you would expect Rashford to spend some game time up front next season.