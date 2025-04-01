Napoli have submitted an €80m (£67m) offer for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho after identifying him as a top target for the upcoming transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Serie A giants have reportedly returned with an improved bid for the Argentine international, having seen their attempts to sign him rebuffed in January.

Napoli view Garnacho as a long-term replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who left for Paris Saint-Germain in the winter window, and are now awaiting a response from Old Trafford.

Napoli Bid for Alejandro Garnacho

Serie A giants table £67m offer

According to Fichajes, Man United have yet to respond to Napoli’s bid for Garnacho but could reconsider their stance on the Argentine winger.

Ruben Amorim’s side are reportedly unwilling to let Garnacho leave without ‘serious negotiation’, as he remains one of their most valuable assets.

Garnacho, praised as ‘exceptional’ and highly admired by Amorim, has been a regular under the Portuguese manager, featuring in all but one Premier League game since his appointment in November.

The 20-year-old has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 45 appearances across all competitions this season, with five of those contributions coming in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garnacho ranks second in goal contributions (17) among Man United players this season, trailing only Bruno Fernandes (31).

Man United are expected to oversee multiple departures this summer, with veterans Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton all set to leave when their contracts expire in June.

The futures of Antony, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also remain uncertain, while Casemiro remains a target for Saudi Pro League clubs with just over a year left on his contract.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man Utd Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 4 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,642

