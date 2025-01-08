Manchester United have been handed some bad news in the January transfer window after Alphonso Davies edged closer to signing a new deal with Bayern Munich, according to Christian Falk.

The Red Devils have made signing a new left wing-back their priority for 2025 in order to bolster Ruben Amorim's squad, and the Canadian superstar was seen as one of the top targets for INEOS as he was due to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

But in an update from Germany it has now emerged that Davies' agent is in Munich for talks over an extension, with the two parties confident an agreement can be found.

Man Utd Handed 'Bad News' in Davies Pursuit

Real Madrid and Liverpool also interested

Writing on his personal X account, journalist Falk wrote:

"Our Story: Bad News for Manchester United, FC Liverpool and Real Madrid: The Agent of Alphonso Davies (24) is in Munich for Talks about an extension of his contract. In [the] summer Davies would be a free agent. The bosses of FC Bayern are confident that Davies will sign a new contract."

Davies has previously been described as a "dream" signing for INEOS as they look to bolster the squad in 2025, with big concerns over the fitness of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in recent seasons.

Davies was also open to a move to the Premier League with the 20-time English champions, but GMS sources were informed he was demanding at least £10m in a signing-on fee while his wages are said to be astronomical also. That was always likely to be a stumbling block to any deal, but it now seems that he is set to stay in the Bundesliga.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have also shown an interest, while Man Utd have now seemingly turned their attentions to Paris Saint-Germain's 22-year-old defender Nuno Mendes, who has worked with Amorim at Sporting CP previously.

