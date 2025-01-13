Napoli have submitted an offer for Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, who is reportedly Antonio Conte’s ‘big target’ to replace Khvicha Kvaratskelia, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

The Serie A giants are said to have made an initial bid worth €45m (£38m), including add-ons, and are determined to secure the 'incredible' Argentinian in January.

According to Pedulla, while Napoli's offer falls short of Man United’s £60m valuation of Garnacho, the Red Devils' asking price could still drop.

Garnacho is understood to have multiple suitors in Serie A, with Juventus also keen, though their initial plan is to wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to launch a pursuit.

According to Pedulla, Kvaratskelia’s impending departure to Paris Saint-Germain would provide Napoli with the funds needed to pursue a deal for Garnacho in January.

The Georgian forward is now understood to be nearing a switch to PSG after expressing his desire for a new challenge to Conte, with talks progressing well over an €80m (£67m) deal.

Napoli are expected to pursue a replacement for Kvaratskelia this month, and it remains to be seen whether that will be Garnacho, who has been heavily linked with a departure from Old Trafford in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old is not considered untouchable under Ruben Amorim, and his departure would bring in significant funds to reinvest in the squad, as he is one of the most valuable assets at Old Trafford.

The Argentinian international is an academy graduate, and any fee received for him would be considered ‘pure profit’ for INEOS, who are looking to bolster Amorim’s squad with new arrivals this month.

Garnacho has struggled for regular minutes under Amorim since his appointment in November, making just three starts in the Premier League and registering no goal contributions.

