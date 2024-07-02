Highlights Manchester United given green light by PSG for Manuel Ugarte as they aim to strengthen in defensive midfield.

With Casemiro's departure expected, the Uruguayan is seen as the perfect replacement.

Manchester United are also considering Matthijs de Ligt as a central defender option.

Manchester United have been given the green light by Paris Saint-Germain to move in for Manuel Ugarte, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed on his YouTube channel, as the club look to reinforce their defensive midfield ranks.

Preparing for Casemiro’s inevitable summer exit, Erik ten Hag and his entourage are looking to replace the ageing Brazilian with a young and hungry defensive midfielder - one that could be the perfect cover for Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes in the Old Trafford engine room.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish in 2023/24 - finishing in eighth place with 60 points.

Ten Hag and his entourage view Ugarte as the perfect candidate to fill the enforcer role and his dazzling displays at this summer’s Copa America have propelled him into the spotlight, meaning that other teams could be circling around his signature this summer.

Romano: PSG Greenlight Ugarte Move to Old Trafford

Midfielder keen on move to Premier League giants

Close

Taking to his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that the club’s higher-ups are holding internal talks to decide whether to lodge a formal bid for the 23-year-old, who is also keen on a move to the 13-time Premier League champions.

From PSG’s perspective, he revealed that they are happy to see him leave for the right price, despite signing him from Sporting CP for £51 million in the summer of 2023, after the tough-tackling midfielder has struggled to set the French top division alight.

“It’s also important to say that Manchester United keep discussing internally about Manuel Ugarte because they have the green light from the player, he would like to join Manchester United even without Champions League football. “They have the green light from Paris Saint-Germain in the sense that they are open to letting Ugarte leave. Now, Manchester United have to decide whether they want to bid for him. These days are going to be important because Ugarte is one of the names they included in the list.”

Ugarte’s maiden season in the French capital was tough. Often playing second, third and fourth fiddle to the likes of Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha, the Montevideo-born ace made 37 appearances in all competitions.

In that time frame, he failed to register a goal but did notch a trio of assists in Ligue 1. The Uruguay international, who has been capped 18 times, looks perfectly poised to make another switch after just 12 months of action in Paris.

Ugarte and Casemiro's 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Ugarte Casemiro Minutes 1,935 1,987 Goals/Assists 0/2 1/2 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 82.6 Tackles per game 3.9 3.3 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.7 Key passes per game 0.6 0.6 Overall rating 7.15 6.97

Man Utd Ease Interest in Jarrad Branthwaite

Matthijs de Ligt looks an easier deal to complete

Close

Not only do Manchester United want to boost the number of bodies in the centre of the park, but on the back of Raphael Varane’s amicable adieu, adding another central defender to the mix would be a wise decision.

The club’s primary option would be Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. Tall, left-footed and Premier League proven, the former Carlisle United man’s price tag - believed to be in the region of €80 million (£68 million) - is above what the Old Trafford outfit are willing to pay.

Related Man Utd Pushing to Make 'Significant' Signing With Jarrad Branthwaite out of reach, Manchester United are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt.

As a result, journalist Christopher Michel has revealed that their interest is ‘getting colder’ with them adamant not to fall into the trap of meeting his employers’ hefty demands. Instead, the club have turned their attention to Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich.

Having already offered the out-of-favour Bavaria ace a five-year deal, per De Telegraaf, a reunion with former Ajax chief Ten Hag could be on the cards. Per Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Dutchman is keen on a move to Greater Manchester.