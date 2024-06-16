Highlights Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is in charge of Turkish side Fenerbahce

He reportedly wants to reunite with defender Victor Lindelof and the player is open to a move

Fenerbahce are ready to offer €8million to sign the Sweden international

Manchester United are set to receive a ‘tempting’ offer for defender Victor Lindelof, according to recent reports in Turkey.

Former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho took charge of Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce earlier this month after parting ways with Roma back in January. Mourinho was in charge of United between 2016 and 2018, guiding them to Europa League and Carabao Cup glory in his first season.

Now, he could be set to raid his former club as they anticipate changes to their defensive ranks in the coming months. Fenerbahce’s Jayden Oosterwolde is among the players tipped to leave Turkey this summer.

Fenerbahce keen on Lindelof

They’re prepared to offer €8million

Manchester United could be tempted to offload defender Victor Lindelof this summer amid interest from Fenerbahce, reports claim. Outlet Fotomac claims Mourinho has made the Sweden international a target and they are ready to offer €8million to acquire his services.

Lindelof, described as 'fantastic' by Mark Goldbridge, played under Mourinho while the Portuguese coach was in charge at Old Trafford and the article claims he is intrigued by the move. Lindelof, 29, has been at United since his move from Benfica in 2017 and he has made over 250 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Victor Lindelof 2023/24 stats for Manchester United in all competitions Stat Appearances 28 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,955

However, Lindelof’s influence at the Manchester club has dwindled in recent years and he is about to enter the final year of his contract, having signed a short term extension in January this year. Under Mourinho’s stewardship, Fenerbahce will be hoping to improve on last season’s second-placed finish behind league winners Galatasaray.

United discover De Ligt price

He is seen as an alternative option to Jarrad Branthwaite

Lindelof’s exit could be prompted by United’s pursuit of defensive reinforcement this summer. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has been heavily linked, but now Sky in Germany are reporting Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt could be an alternative option.

The article outlines Bayern’s expected asking price for the Dutch defender, who made 22 Bundesliga appearances last term. It has been claimed the German outfit will demand €50 million (£42m) to part ways with the defender this summer.

KEY GIVEMESPORT STATISTIC: De Ligt scored two goals for Bayern Munich in his 22 Bundesliga appearances throughout the 2023/24 season

Still only 24, De Ligt has a wealth of experience under his belt and worked under United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax. He already has over 300 senior appearances across three top European clubs, including Serie A giants Juventus. He joined Bayern back in 2022 and is only two years into his contract which expires in the summer of 2027.

Stats courtesy of transfermarkt.