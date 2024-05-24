Highlights Manchester United have qualified for a record 22 FA Cup finals since reaching their first in 1909.

The behemoth from northern England have won the competition 12 times, most recently lifting the trophy in 2016.

United have been pitted against rivals Manchester City in consecutive FA Cup finals between 2023 and 2024.

Manchester United have a rich history in the FA Cup final. No English club has ever appeared in the showpiece of the oldest football competition in the world more often than the Red Devils.

These frequent trips to Wembley Stadium have led to plenty of glorious moments - one of the most successful clubs in English football history can count 12 FA Cup trophies in its swollen cabinet. But United have also suffered their fair share of heartbreak in what is traditionally viewed as the biggest match on the domestic calendar.

The most frequent runners-up in FA Cup history have been on the wrong side of controversial decisions, humbling losses and shock upsets. Here's a look back at United's complete record in the cup final alongside some of their best and worst moments in the spotlight.

Man Utd's Record in FA Cup Finals Season Result Venue Attendance 1908/09 Bristol City 0-1 Manchester United Crystal Palace National Sports Centre 71,401 1947/48 Manchester United 4-2 Blackpool Wembley Stadium 99,842 1956/57 Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 99,225 1957/58 Bolton 2-0 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 99,756 1962/63 Leicester 1-3 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 99,604 1975/76 Manchester United 0-1 Southampton Wembley Stadium 99,115 1976/77 Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 99,252 1978/79 Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 99,219 1982/83 Brighton 2-2 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 99,059 Brighton 0-4 Manchester United (replay) 91,534 1984/85 Everton 0-1 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 100,000 1989/90 Crystal Palace 3-3 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 80,000 Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester United 80,000 1993/94 Chelsea 0-4 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 79,634 1994/95 Everton 1-0 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 79,592 1995/96 Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 79,007 1998/99 Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle Wembley Stadium 79,101 2003/04 Manchester United 3-0 Millwall Millennium Stadium 71,350 2004/05 Arsenal 0-0 (5-4 pens) Manchester United Millennium Stadium 71,876 2006/07 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 89,826 2015/16 Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 88,619 2017/18 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 87,647 2022/23 Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United Wembley Stadium 83,179

Manchester United's Best FA Cup Final Moments

United announce themselves as a force

In the early 20th century, Manchester United were not the colossal force of today. By the start of 1908, the club had never won a single major trophy in its three decades of existence and had only ditched the name Newton Heath six years earlier. But the first of United's three iconic managers, Ernest Mangnall, would soon oversee a defining period of glory.

After winning the club's first top-flight title in 1908, United prioritised the following season's FA Cup, which was considered a far bigger prize at the time. Around 50,000 Mancunians followed the team down to London for a rain-soaked final against Bristol City, who only finished a point ahead of United in the league that season.

Sandy Turnbull scored the only goal of an understated affair in Crystal Palace. United's hero was only afforded a place in the team after club captain Charlie Roberts had convinced Mangnall that the forward had sufficiently recovered from injury. A throng of 300,000 fans, at a time when United averaged an attendance of less than 20,000, were packed into Manchester's city centre to welcome their triumphant side home.

FA Cup Final Details Match Bristol City 0-1 Manchester United Date 24th April 1909 Venue Crystal Palace National Sports Centre Attendance 71,401

Matt Busby bests the Wing Wizard

United failed to build upon the momentum of their triumph in 1909 and only returned to the zenith of English football after the Second World War. While Sir Matt Busby had the embers of his famous youthful side - which was later christened the 'Busby Babes' - simmering away in the academy, the focus of the 1948 final rested squarely on Blackpool's star man, Sir Stanley Matthews.

Arguably the first superstar of English football, dubbed the 'Wing Wizard', had famously never won the FA Cup but still struck fear into the hearts of his opponents. United's Allenby Chilton was so overcome by the prospect of facing Matthews and the occasion of a cup final that he walked out of the dressing room still wearing his normal shoes.

Jack Rowley had his shooting boots, grabbing two equalisers on either side of half-time in a helter-skelter contest. Stan Pearson fired United in front for the first time in the final 10 minutes, capping off a swift forward thrust which began with Blackpool's Stan Mortensen having a shot caught by goalkeeper Jack Crompton. John Anderson sealed victory with United's fourth in the 82nd minute.

FA Cup Final Details Match Manchester United 4-2 Blackpool Date 24th April 1948 Venue Wembley Stadium Attendance 99,842

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Seven members of Manchester United's starting XI for the 1948 FA Cup final were born within walking distance of Old Trafford.

Second leg of the treble

It's impossible to view the 1999 FA Cup final in isolation. The trip to Wembley to face Newcastle United was the second leg of Manchester United's unprecedented quest for a European treble. Six days earlier, Sir Alex Ferguson's all-conquering vintage defeated Tottenham Hotspur to win the Premier League. Four days after the FA Cup showpiece, United would pull off a dramatic 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich to lift the Champions League.

In the middle of such a hectic schedule, Ferguson made some enormous personnel decisions. The freshly crowned Premier League Player of the Season, Dwight Yorke, was sat on the bench alongside arguably the team's best centre-back, Jaap Stam. Teddy Sheringham was also a substitute but replaced Roy Keane after United's skipper limped off inside the opening 10 minutes. Within seconds of his arrival, Sheringham scored the opener before Paul Scholes sealed victory after the interval.

FA Cup Final Details Match Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle Date 22nd May 1999 Venue Wembley Stadium Attendance 79,101

Manchester United's Worst FA Cup Final Moments

Munich survivors cheated out of fairytale

It's a miracle that Manchester United were even able to put a competitive team together after the 1958 Munich air disaster, let alone reach the FA Cup final. What may have been the ultimate fairytale in football history was punctured by a robust interpretation of the game's laws.

The plane carrying the United team and three journalists on their way back from a European Cup tie in February 1958 crashed during takeoff. Eight players and three staff members died in Munich while Johnny Berry and Jackie Blanchflower never played again. United manager Sir Matt Busby was read his last rites twice before making a miraculous recovery.

Jimmy Murphy cobbled together enough of a squad to coast along the rapturous reception which United received throughout the remainder of the season as fans from all over the country warmed to their plight. Wearing a specially designed shirt with a phoenix crest, United lost the FA Cup final to a pair of goals from Bolton's towering centre-forward Nat Lofthouse, the second of which arose only after he clattered into goalkeeper Harry Gregg. So close, and yet so far.

FA Cup Final Details Match Bolton 2-0 Manchester United Date 3rd May 1958 Venue Wembley Stadium Attendance 99,756

Humiliation against second-tier Southampton

Manchester United had bounced back from a humbling top-flight relegation in 1974 to finish third in the 1975/76 top-flight season while booking a place in the FA Cup final. As United prepared for the showpiece event against a Southampton side that had laboured to a sixth-placed finish in the second tier, confidence was high. A little too high. As club captain Martin Buchan later seethed: "Some of them thought we just had to turn up." Manager Tommy Docherty didn't take the 1-0 defeat well, writing in his autobiography:

I remember thinking: 'This must be worse than dying. At least when you die you don't have to get up in the morning and read about it in the newspapers.'

Jim McCalliog was relegated with United in 1974 and had only left the club a matter of months before lining up against them at Wembley. The Scottish midfielder exacted some personal revenge by setting up Bobby Stokes for the only goal of the game, consigning Southampton to jubilation and United to humiliation.

FA Cup Final Details Match Manchester United 0-1 Southampton Date 1st May 1976 Venue Wembley Stadium Attendance 99,115

Dismal derby defeat

The old adage implores players to keep it tight for the first 10 to 15 minutes. United's rearguard was breached after just 12 seconds of the 2023 FA Cup final. Only four other players had touched the ball before Victor Lindelof's weak headered clearance dropped to Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan on the edge of the box. David De Gea didn't even dive as the fastest goal in FA Cup final history soared past him.

Manchester United hauled themselves level through a soft Bruno Fernandes penalty, but City would ultimately claim the first Manchester derby in FA Cup final history. Gundogan's second goal on a sunny afternoon consigned United to defeat while securing the second leg of City's own treble charge, matching the historic achievement of their arch-rivals from 24 years earlier.

FA Cup Final Details Match Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United Date 3rd June 2023 Venue Wembley Stadium Attendance 83,179

