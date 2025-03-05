Manchester United could have a huge decision to make on their backline in the coming months, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes - with Andre Onana being labelled a 'headache' and a 'nightmare' after yet more mistakes for the Red Devils this season.

Onana made two mistakes against Ipswich Town last week in the Premier League in a game that almost saw the club drop points at home to a relegation-threatened side, whilst his mistake against Brighton earlier in the season drew vast attention. It's not the first time he's been singled out, and that has seen the report coin him as a 'nightmare' for Ruben Amorim and his transfer team to solve.

Report: Man Utd 'Regret' Signing 'Nightmare' Onana

The goalkeeper has been flush with mistakes throughout his time at Old Trafford

The report by Fichajes states that Onana arrived at United last summer with the mission of becoming the 'undisputed goalkeeper' at Old Trafford - though his performances have been 'far from what was expected', with his signing becoming a 'headache' for the Red Devils, further labelling him as a 'nightmare'.

Andre Onana's career statistics - record by club Club Appearances Clean Sheets Ajax 214 85 Manchester United 87 21 Inter Milan 41 19 Ajax under-21 39 4

The report further states that his 'constant' mistakes have generated frustration throughout the fanbase and the boardroom, who have expected 'much more' after his successes at Ajax and Inter Milan in recent years. Onana's errors have cost him 'key points' in the top-flight and in both the Champions League and Europa League; and with misplaced passes and a 'palpable insecurity', it has put his United future into doubt and now the club could even consider signing a new man between the sticks.

Fichajes further adds that patience has run out at the Theatre of Dreams, with the lack of guaranteed consistency meaning that United are set to 'rethink' their trust in Onana, with pressure growing on the £200,000-per-week star - especially with Altay Bayindir waiting in the wings for a starting spot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Onana has 42 caps for Cameroon's national team.

The issue, however, is that United won't be able to find an easy way out for Onana if they do wish to part ways with the former Barcelona youngster. The stopper will still have another three years left on his contract by the end of the season, and so United have a difficult situation in which they must look to continue with Onana or put their losses behind them by signing a new star.

