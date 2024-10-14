Manchester United have re-established contact with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as they draw up contingency plans in case they decide to sack Erik ten Hag this month, TBR Football has claimed.

The Red Devils have endured their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign and are reportedly reconsidering Tuchel for the potential managerial vacancy after Sir Jim Ratcliffe held talks with the German in the summer.

According to the report, Tuchel wants his next job to be in England, and his representatives are now working hard to ensure this happens.

Last week, reports in Germany claimed the 51-year-old tactician is also among the candidates to take over the England role from interim boss Lee Carsley, who is unlikely to continue with the Three Lions for much longer.

Tuchel, regarded as ‘one of the best managers’ by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, is currently out of work after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season. However, he seems to have plenty of admirers as of late and could soon choose between two of the biggest jobs in world football.

Ten Hag Avoids Old Trafford Axe

Amid tense Old Trafford situation

Despite a poor start to the Premier League season, Ten Hag has seemingly avoided the Old Trafford axe following a seven-hour board meeting last week.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have not issued any formal communication to the Dutch tactician regarding his future, and he is now preparing for another string of games in the Man United dugout to try and bounce back after a poor run of results.

A return of eight points from the first seven games sees Man United sitting 14th in the table, already six points behind their desired Champions League qualification spots.

Their tally of five goals scored is the second-lowest in the league, with only 19th-placed Southampton managing fewer, with four.

The Red Devils went into the October international break on a three-game goalless run in the Premier League and will be hoping to turn their fortunes around when Brentford visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's Man United Record (2022-2024) Games 125 Goals 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Goals scored / conceded 230 / 176 Points per game 1.86

Alvaro Fernandez Return Latest

Man Utd buyback clause revealed

Man United would need to pay close to £17m to re-sign their former academy starlet Alvaro Fernandez from Benfica, Portuguese outlet Record has claimed.

The 21-year-old left-back has drawn interest from some of the top clubs in Europe, but Man United would be presented with more favourable terms to secure his return than Real Madrid or Barcelona, who have both been credited with admiration for the Spaniard.

According to Record, despite Fernandez’s release clause standing at £42m (€50m), the Red Devils have negotiated their own buyback clause at a much lower amount, close to £17m (€20m).

Since joining Man United’s academy in 2020, Fernandez failed to make a senior appearance during his four seasons at the club.

