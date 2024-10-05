Key Takeaways Erling Haaland is among the nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or after and impressive year at Manchester City.

Lionel Messi has backed the Norwegian forward to win the major individual honour at some stage in his career.

Manchester United could have signed Haaland before his move to RB Salzburg, but 'ignored' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's advice.

Manchester United's transfer business has been heavily scrutinised in recent years, particularly since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. However, the fume if a player they previously missed out on for a nominal fee goes on to win the Ballon d'Or will be huge.

Not only could Erling Haaland - who was once linked with a move to the red side of Manchester - lift the most prestigious individual award on the planet, but he could do so while wearing a Manchester City shirt. The Norwegian is revered as the best striker in world football, and it feels like a matter of time until he lands the biggest prize on offer.

It may feel like rubbing salt in Man United's wounds in a difficult period, but the Red Devils have done themselves no favours in this regard. Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed he recommended United snap up the prolific forward when he was still turning out in his native Norway.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Haaland Claim

He says Man United 'ignored' his advice

Things could have been very different in the Premier League right now, as Solskjaer has been vocal about his desire to link-up with his compatriot at Old Trafford. The Norwegian boss ended up having a tumultuous time at his old stomping ground before being dismissed in 2021.

Had he got his hands on the monster Haaland has become, there's every chance the 51-year-old would still be employed, such is the goalscoring prowess of the Citizens hitman. While it would take an astronomical fee to prise Haaland away from the Etihad now, Man United could have snapped him up for a nominal fee from Molde.

Solskjaer is adamant that United 'ignored' his advice to sign the striker four months before he was given the job at Old Trafford. If there's anyone who would know a thing or two about promising young forwards, it's the Norwegian hero. He claimed:

“I called United about six months before I took over and told them that I'd got this striker that we had but they didn't listen. I asked for £4million for Haaland but they didn't sign him.”

Messi Backs Haaland For Ballon d'Or

The pair competed for the award in 2023

Haaland was in contention to scoop the award in 2023 but ultimately lost out - as many players have in the past - to Lionel Messi. Despite breaking numerous goalscoring records on the way to helping Man City to a historic treble, the Citizens' key talisman had to settle for second place.

However, the winner of the award was well aware that things could have gone differently. Messi showed how humble he is when he suggested Haaland was equally deserving of the honour, and stated he believes the Norway international will one day find himself among football's elite names to have lifted the Ballon d'Or. Per Fabrizio Romano, the greatest player of all time claimed:

"Haaland and Mbappe will win the Ballon d’Or one day. Erling deserved it very much too. He has won the Premier League, and Champions League while being the top scorer of everything. This award could have been yours today too. "I’m sure in the next years you will win it”.

Erling Haaland's 2024 So Far

He's been lethal in front of goal

Haaland has been a consistent goal threat for his club and has been in red-hot form in the Premier League. The bulldozing forward has bullied opposing defences for fun and continues to break records. He netted back-to-back hat-tricks against Ipswich Town and West Ham United, before going so close to a third when he scored twice against Brentford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: It took Erling Haaland just 105 games to reach 100 goals in Manchester City colours, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's record at Real Madrid.

No one has figured out how to deny his clever movement and freakish physical abilities. Haaland is the coolest customer around when presented with a chance in front of goal. Unfortunately for the dominant forward, he isn't among the favourites to secure a first career Ballon d'Or this year. Instead, club teammate Rodri and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr appear to be the frontrunners.

There are sometimes questions surrounding his all-round game and ability to link-up with his teammates - as seen by Roy Keane drawing comparisons between Haaland and a League 2 player. It may be the case that the 23-year-old isn't someone who will carry his team through a game with his technical ability and clever use of the ball, but there's no one better when it comes to the hardest part of the game - scoring goals.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-10-24.