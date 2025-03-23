Manchester United and Sporting CP still have a 'workable' relationship despite Geovany Quenda being signed by Chelsea, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Ruben Amorim moved to Old Trafford earlier in the season from Portuguese outfit Sporting, and it might not be the only time the two clubs deal with each other in the coming months. United are admirers of a host of Sporting players, one of those being youngster Quenda.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Chelsea have pre-agreed a deal to sign Quenda in the summer transfer window for a fee of around £42m. The Manchester club were hoping to complete a deal to secure Quenda's signature, but Chelsea have swooped in ahead of the summer.

Man Utd and Sporting Relationship Still 'Workable'

Quenda blow hasn't made a negative impact

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Manchester United and Sporting CP still have a 'workable' relationship, despite the Red Devils missing out on the signing of Quenda. It's understood that this could open the door to players such as Trincao, Morten Hjulmand, or Viktor Gyokeres.

GIVEMESPORT have previously reported that United were 'stunned' to miss out on the signing of Quenda after they had hoped to seal a deal ahead of the summer window opening, just like Chelsea have now done.

Although Sporting may want to keep a strong relationship with United for future transfer dealings, it's understandable that they agreed to do a deal with Chelsea if the price was right. There was no guarantee that United would have pulled the trigger on Quenda and made an official move, whereas Chelsea pushed and made a deal happen.

A strong working relationship means United could still do business with Sporting in the summer transfer window. As mentioned, Gyokeres, Hjulmand, and Trincao are three players linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months, and the door could be open for United to make a play to secure their signatures.

