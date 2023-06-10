Manchester United have retained their interest in Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou and he is the club’s ‘main target’, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

David de Gea’s future at the club is still up in the air, which means United are seeking alternatives should the Spaniard elect to leave.

Manchester United transfer news – Yassine Bounou

Behind De Gea, United fall short of solid options. Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka, while Jack Butland has moved to Rangers, meaning Erik ten Hag’s second-choice goalkeeper is the 37-year-old Tom Heaton.

Now, Sport Witness have claimed that the northwest English club could make a move for the ever-reliable 54-cap Morocco international - described as a "superhero" by the official FIFA twitter account.

This is not the first time that Bounou, who is valued at £12m by Transfermarkt, has been the epicentre of United’s goalkeeper transfer stories, but the mentioned report believe this is the closest a deal has even been to being concluded.

A report from TEAMtalk has also confirmed United’s interest in the goalkeeper and although Tottenham are also keen, Erik ten Hag’s outfit are the clear front-runners.

Whether a deal does come to fruition remains to be seen, but a new goalkeeper is certainly on the United cards, given the difficulties the club find themselves in regarding their current situation with De Gea.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Manchester United and Yassine Bounou?

The Italian journalist has said that United have labelled Bounou as their main target and a replacement for De Gea, who is potentially heading towards the exit door.

He said: “At the moment, Manchester United remain interested in Bounou. De Gea’s situation does not leave them calm, with so many doubts about the Spanish goalkeeper who also had offers from Saudi Arabia and you’re seeing Bounou who could replace him and for this reason, he remains the main target for Man United.”

Would Yassine Bounou be the right choice for United?

There’s no doubt that Bounou is a top-level goalkeeper, but as United look towards a brighter future, a young – yet proven – man between the sticks should be the priority this summer.

Diogo Costa from FC Porto has been earmarked as De Gea’s eventual, long-term replacement, with O Jogo (via The Daily Mail) claiming a proposed bid for the young Portuguese shot-stopper could be finalised very soon.

A move for Costa over Bounou would be wise given he is nine years his junior and is still showing signs of being an elite-level goalkeeper.

Another possibility for United would be to go for Brentford’s David Raya, though the west Londoner’s £40m valuation seems out of reach for all interested parties.

United’s present goalkeeper situation may be unnerving for fans, but acquiring someone who is the wrong side of 30 at the time of an overhaul wouldn’t elicit much excitement from the Old Trafford faithful.