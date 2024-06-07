Highlights Manchester United are reportedly still keen on signing OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Manchester United are reportedly still keen on signing OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer, but face a tussle with Europe’s elite should they pursue a move.

While Erik ten Hag’s future at the club remains uncertain, a report from the Daily Mail last month outlined the areas the Dutch manager hopes to strengthen his squad in the upcoming transfer window in a bid to get United back challenging at the top of the table. The midfield is one of the priorities, not least because they also face decisions on the futures of Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat.

It’s set to be a big summer for new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS after a rather disappointing 2023/24 league campaign. FA Cup victory and silverware aside, an eighth-placed finish after ending the season prior in the top three was a huge step backwards for the club under Ten Hag.

United ‘Remain Keen’ on Thuram

The midfielder has previously been linked with Liverpool

OGC Nice midfielder Thuram, who has been described as 'dangerous', is one of the names being tipped for a move to the Premier League this summer. The 23-year-old France international was heavily linked with Liverpool 12 months ago when the Merseyside club underwent a significant midfield rebuild, but a move never came to fruition.

Rumours have now reemerged 12 months later, but Man United are also expected to be in the mix for his signature. According to French outlet L’Equipe, Thuram is expected to depart Nice in the next few months and United are understood to be keen on the player. Due to the fact Nice are also under the rule of INEOS, United may have the upper hand in their pursuit of the player.

Kephren Thuram 2023/24 stats in all competitions Stat Appearances 29 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes played 2,232

There will be competition, however, as Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus are also reportedly monitoring the situation. L’Equipe goes on to state that Nice will be looking for a fee in the region of €20m-€30m (£17m-£25m) this summer, although the fact Thuram only has 12 months left on his current deal with the club could be significant.

The Morocco international is keen to stay in the Premier League

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade spoke to the media over the last week, as quoted by TuttoJuve, and confirmed Amrabat's desire to stay in England with United. While it seems a decision on the 27-year-old’s future is yet to be made, there is a growing possibility he will leave the Italian club for good this summer.

Prade told the media:

“Amrabat? We haven't had any response from Manchester United. If you ask me if I would keep him, I would say yes, but it doesn't seem like what Sofyan has in mind. “We went to him several times in Manchester, but he is in the Premier League and I think that he wants to stay there."

After a slow start to life at Old Trafford following his loan move from Fiorentina, Amrabat grew in significance and played the full 98 minutes of their FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City last month. In total, he made 30 appearances across all competitions, but didn’t score a single goal or register a single assist for the club.

