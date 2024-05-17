Highlights Manchester United are aware of Michael Olise's release clause and have been informed of the conditions of the deal.

Olise is drawing interest from United after an amazing season at Crystal Palace.

Olise may not be a strategic addition for United, however, due to current talent on the right flank.

Manchester United's pursuit of new players in the summer transfer window could mean that the Red Devils oversee the biggest rebuild of any team in the Premier League in the summer. And one such star that they are interested in is Michael Olise - with Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are informed on the youngster's release clause and the conditions of any deal.

The Crystal Palace star has been on fire for the Eagles following his return from injury this season, where he missed the first 11 games of the campaign and another 7 due to a hamstring injury through February and March - but even in the 18 games he has played this season, he has managed to grab 10 goals and five assists for Palace, putting him onto the radars of some of England's biggest clubs.

Michael Olise: Manchester United Transfer Latest

The winger has been linked to Old Trafford plenty in the past

Olise turned down Chelsea last summer amid the Blues' huge rebuild under Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino; instead signing a new deal with Palace and whilst he took time to get going due to a hamstring injury, he's more than made up for lost time with 15 goal contributions in just 1,187 minutes of Premier League football - one every 79 minutes of football played.

The London-born winger -who Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher labelled a 'superstar' earlier this season - has made a name for himself as one of the best young talents in the league with his flair, dribbling and cannon of a left foot putting teams to the sword up and down the division - which is why United are interested. He reportedly has a release clause of £60million if he was to depart Selhurst Park, and so it remains to be seen whether United bide their time in making a bid by offloading other stars first and foremost before making their move for Olise.

Romano: Manchester United "Informed" on Olise's Situation

United are set for a huge rebuild in the summer

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that United are aware of the conditions of the deal surrounding Olise's future - which may have to wait until Erik ten Hag's future is known and a new boss comes in. He said:

“Man Utd want to be there, so United are informed on the release clause and informed on the conditions of the deal. “So let’s see when they will attack the situation again. The situation will be important to understand what is going to be the plan, because obviously you have to involve the manager if you want to make a proper plan. “But at the same time Olise remains a player who is really appreciated at Manchester United, also by people on the scouting team since one year ago.”

United Move for Olise May Not Be Money Well Spent

United already have superb young wingers

A move for Olise may be somewhat nonsensical. Whilst United have struggled on the right-flank in recent years with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Antony, there are two young stars in their ranks that could be stunted in development in Olise joins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has 15 goals involvements this season - the same as Olise

Alejandro Garnacho has been superb for United this season on both flanks, but if Marcus Rashford finds form again on the left, it wouldn't be the wisest move to include Garnacho on the right with Olise failing to garner minutes, especially to the tune of £60million.

Amad Diallo has also thrown a spanner in the works. His recent involvements have seen a last-minute winner vs Liverpool and Wednesday's stunning strike against Newcastle; and so unless Olise is set to be used as a player behind the striker with Bruno Fernandes dropping deeper into the midfield, there is not much sense to be made unless Garnacho features on the left - which could indicate a move away for Rashford.

Related Man Utd Place Antony Up for Sale Ahead of Summer Antony hasn't had the desired effect at Manchester United over the past two seasons and that could result in his exit

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-05-24.