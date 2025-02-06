Manchester United remain open to selling Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in the summer due to their homegrown status, The Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson has revealed.

The Red Devils face another difficult transfer window because of limited finances and could reportedly offload one or two of their emerging stars to boost their transfer budget.

United could only afford two signings in January, bringing in defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven for a combined fee of £26.6m, and face a similar situation in the summer unless they can offload some of their most valuable assets.

Both Garnacho and Mainoo were linked with moves away in the last two months – while the latter attracted interest from Chelsea, Napoli presented an offer for Garnacho, which fell short of United’s valuation.

Man Utd Open to Summer Sales

Garnacho and Mainoo futures uncertain

According to Jackson, the number of Man United players whose sale would generate a considerable profit in the next transfer window is limited.

While Aston Villa have an option to buy Marcus Rashford at the end of his loan for £40m – a fee that would count as ‘pure profit’ due to his homegrown status – there may be no other sizeable profits unless one of their academy graduates is sold.

Garnacho, valued at around £70m, has been a regular under Ruben Amorim lately, making 23 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Mainoo, whose valuation reportedly exceeds £80m, has made 18 top-flight appearances this season, starting 15 games.

United may also benefit financially from expiring contracts in the summer, with Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton’s deals set to run out in less than six months.

The veteran trio are on the fringes of Amorim’s squad, with Eriksen’s contract the most significant of the three, worth £150,000 per week.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 7 Points per game 1.08

