Manchester United could look to sign a right-back if a "fantastic" option became available this summer.

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka's performances could have changed Erik ten Hag's stance on signing a new player in the position at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The £100,000 per-week earner has seen more action since the Premier League's restart after the World Cup, having initially struggled for minutes this season.

Man Utd transfer news – Right-back

Having played in just four minutes of Premier League action before the World Cup, Wan-Bissaka was brought back into the fold after Diogo Dalot came back from the tournament in Qatar with an injury.

This leaves ten Hag with two solid options to pick from at right-back for the remainder of the season and means that the club can prioritise strengthening other areas in the summer transfer window.

However, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GiveMeSport that Wan-Bissaka “will have several suitors” this summer, with a move away from Old Trafford potentially on the cards.

Sheth has also stated that United’s right-back situation has been “ever-changing” and that the club could still “be in the market” if a “fantastic” option became available.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd?

Sheth told GiveMeSport: “The right-back situation has been an ever-changing one over the last couple of transfer windows.

“It looked like Aaron Wan-Bissaka was gone, not only in the summer but in January as well. But, post-World Cup, I think his performances have maybe changed Erik ten Hag’s mind.

“They probably still would be in the market if a fantastic right-back came along at the right price.

“But I'm not sure whether it will be as high a priority this summer as it would have been over the last two transfer windows, simply because of the performances of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

“This is definitely still one to look at.”

Who could Man Utd sign at right-back?

According to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who remains on the club’s transfer shortlist.

Meanwhile, Croatia international Josip Juranovic had been linked with a move to Old Trafford during the January transfer window, but an upturn in Wan-Bissaka’s form allowed the Red Devils to pass up the opportunity and allow the Celtic full-back to make the move to Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.

And a move for Inter Milan and Netherlands star Denzel Dumfries could become an option for the Manchester giants, with the club expressing an interest in the 26-year-old before the closure of the January transfer window.

However, with both Dalot and Wan-Bissaka providing ten Hag with solid options, it seems unlikely that United will be prioritising the signing of a right-back over other areas of the pitch this summer.