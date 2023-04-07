Manchester United have 'looked at' the possibility of signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has been a shining light for the Saints this season and has put in some impressive performances which have attracted attention from multiple suitors.

Manchester United latest news - Romeo Lavia

Recently, Football Insider has claimed that there could be a potential transfer tug-of-war for Belgium international Lavia, with several Premier League clubs believed to be interested in his services.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are all said to be keen on the youngster, while Liverpool have also 'entered the race' for his signature ahead of the forthcoming window.

The £38,000 per week earner joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer and the Red Devils' city rivals have a £40 million buy-back clause and a 20% future sale agreement inserted into his contract.

Nevertheless, the buy-back condition cannot be activated until 2024 by the Premier League holders, meaning other sides are free to join the hunt to sign Lavia to see if they can strike an agreement.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Romeo Lavia?

Journalist O'Rourke thinks that it is inevitable Lavia will leave Southampton this summer if they fall into the Sky Bet Championship.

O'Rourke told GMS: "Chelsea are big admirers, while Manchester United have also looked at him. I think Manchester City have a buy-back clause in his contract as well, so if Southampton do go down, you would fully expect that Romeo Lavia will be one of those players sacrificed and then moving on."

What are Romeo Lavia's stats like this season?

Lavia has enjoyed plenty of first-team experience at Southampton in 2022/23, making 25 appearances in all competitions and registering a solitary goal, as per Transfermarkt.

In the Premier League, the 19-year-old has also managed to perform 134 ball recoveries this term, helping his side to retrieve possession and kickstart attacking passages of play.

Given his age, Lavia still has a long way to go in terms of his development, though he has shown promising signs for Southampton despite their struggles on the field and will no doubt continue to get better with more minutes under his belt.

It does beg the question, would moving to one of the elite clubs in English football be a wise idea for his future growth? Having already left Manchester City to seek senior football, he will need to evaluate the best path to go down based on his career ambitions.

Nevertheless, Lavia is an exciting talent who Southampton even fended off a £50 million bid from Chelsea for last year following a blistering start to his career on the South Coast. He is set for an intriguing next few months as speculation will undoubtedly grow over his next steps.