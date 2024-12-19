Summary Manchester United failed to build on derby momentum with a Carabao Cup loss to Tottenham.

£85m man Antony was given a rare chance to start in the front three.

With controversy surrounding Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, the Brazilian failed to make the most of his chance.

The Carabao Cup brings the opportunity for managers to rotate their squads and allow those on the fringes of the team the chance to prove why they deserve more game time in the bigger competitions. Unfortunately for Ruben Amorim, his much-changed Manchester United side failed to show many signs of that to their manager as they fell to a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham in Thursday night's quarter-final.

A Dominic Solanke double scored either side of Dejan Kulusevski's goal and a Son Heung-Min strike directly from a corner was enough to send the hosts through to the final four of the competition. The visitors included the likes of Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, and Christian Eriksen in their starting XI—none of whom made a strong enough impression to be in contention for more starts moving forward.

However, none will be more disappointed than Antony. With Garnacho on the bench and Marcus Rashford left out of the squad for the second game running after the pair were dropped for the Manchester derby, the Brazilian was given a rare opportunity as part of the front three alongside Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes, instead of as a right wing-back where he has featured thus far under his new manager. With a golden chance to impress and take advantage of the current situation with his teammates, Antony instead may have blown his chance to have any long-term future under Amorim.

Related Jack Grealish vs Antony Stats Comparison Since Start of 2023/24 Both men completed big money moves but neither have covered themselves in glory

Antony Disappoints vs Tottenham

The former Ajax man was replaced in the

Despite Amorim's previous assertions that it is difficult to convert wingers into wing-backs, this has been where he has trusted Antony the most since his appointment in November. The Brazilian's impact off the bench in recent games, while not necessarily direct, was still noticeable. Both against Viktoria Plzen and Manchester City, United found themselves behind and turned the games on their head once Antony had entered the fray.

His impressive defensive statistics compared to some of his teammates shed more light on why his manager chose to include him in the matchday squad at the Etihad instead of Rashford or Garnacho. His hard work paid dividends, and the combination of that and circumstance gave him a chance further up the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he simply had to impress.

Rather than lighting up North London, the former Ajax man may have extinguished any chance he has of saving his career in the North-West. While there were the odd bright moments where he managed to pick out captain Bruno Fernandes, who constantly found himself in acres of space on the opposite flank, Antony was largely ineffective when he did not have room to manoeuvre during a counter-attack. To the point where he was almost just a body to make up the numbers.

During his time on the pitch, Antony managed just one shot on goal (a tame effort that was easily blocked) and attempted four dribbles, all of which were unsuccessful. He completed just 13 passes from 15 attempts and won only four of his 14 duels, both aerially and on the ground. He also had fewer touches than goalkeeper Altay Bayindir (38 to 33).

Not only did the Brazilian fail to create anything of note, but he was also wasteful with the ball. He lost possession on 11 occasions, won just two free kicks, and made only two successful tackles. This was all in the space of 55 minutes, as he was hauled off and replaced by the weekend's match-winner Diallo after his tepid display.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 55 minutes on the pitch, no outfield player had a worse Sofascore rating in Tottenham's 3-1 win over Manchester United than Antony (6.1).

To make matters worse, the introduction of the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Diallo, who grabbed United's first two goals, made the visitors a far bigger threat going forward, which only added to how poor the £200,000-per-week man had been from the start.

Related Exclusive: Amorim 'Open to Selling' £350,000-a-Week Man Utd Duo in January Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is entertaining the possibility of selling Christian Eriksen and Antony next month

Antony's Future On a Knife's Edge

The Brazilian is at risk of being moved on in January

Prior to even kicking a ball under Amorim, the 24-year-old was earmarked as a player the new boss might quickly consider axing from his squad, as there seemed to be no easy fit for Antony. This, coupled with the fact that he had scored just five Premier League goals since joining the club for £85m, made him an easy target.

However, with his stock rising after recent games (even if still nowhere near the levels it was prior to his move), Thursday's game was the perfect springboard for Antony to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and show that, with the uncertainty surrounding players in similar positions in the United dressing room, he could be relied upon. Instead, the winger placed himself in the same category as Rashford and Garnacho and is now even closer to the exit door than he was before.

Related 20 Worst Man Utd Signings in History (Ranked) Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez all feature as Man United's worst ever signings are named.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 19/12/2024