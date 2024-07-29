Highlights Manchester United are not planning to lure Brentford striker Ivan Toney to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are focused on other targets after already bringing in Joshua Zirkzee as a fresh attacking option.

Toney is facing an uncertain future after entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Manchester United have ruled out a summer move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed.

The Red Devils reportedly have no plans to strike a deal for the 28-year-old, despite recent rumours linking him with an Old Trafford switch before the transfer window shuts.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract at Brentford, Toney has been the subject of interest from several Premier League sides this summer, including north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

According to Plettenberg, Manchester United ‘have other plans and are focused on other targets’ at the moment, as they look to complete their third summer signing.

The Red Devils have already confirmed the arrivals of striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro and are now hopeful of bringing in a new midfielder before their Premier League campaign commences on August 16.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in another forward after the latest injury to Rasmus Hojlund as the Dane was forced off in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal last weekend.

Red Devils Move for Toney Increasingly Unlikely

Red Devils focusing elsewhere in transfer market

Writing on X, Plettenberg suggested that a Manchester United move for Toney is ‘very unlikely’ ahead of the transfer deadline as the Red Devils ‘have other plans’ at the moment.

Toney, who came back from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules, made 17 league appearances for Brentford last season, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

The 28-year-old, who was labelled as 'world-class' by boss Thomas Frank, has so far failed to attract concrete interest from any of the Premier League giants, despite being available on a cut-price deal ahead of his contract expiry.

Valued at around £50million, Toney could now see his transfer plans affected by Brentford’s latest striker signing as Igor Thiago suffered an injury during a pre-season friendly earlier this month.

Brentford have since confirmed the Brazilian suffered an injury to his meniscus, meaning he is likely to be unavailable for the start of the Premier League season.

The Athletic suggest Thiago’s injury could have implications for Toney’s future in west London as the Bees may now look to hold onto the England international, who has scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for the club over four seasons.

Ivan Toney and Rasmus Hojlund Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Ivan Toney Rasmus Hojlund Games 17 30 Goals (assists) 4 (2) 10 (2) Shots per 90 3.17 1.58 Expected goals per 90 0.37 0.32

De Ligt Hoping to Make Old Trafford Switch

Bayern Munich open to sanctioning move

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is ‘still hoping’ for a move to Manchester United this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is keen on a reunion with ten Hag and has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, who are on the hunt for another central defender after Yoro’s arrival.

After joining Bayern in 2022, De Ligt is now allowed to depart the Bavarians’ camp, with the club demanding a guaranteed £42million for the deal to happen, according to Romano.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-07-24.