Manchester United have already added Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro as two young, exciting options in the transfer market so far, with the Red Devils expected to make more signings under INEOS' ownership as the club continue to rebuild. That could see boss Erik ten Hag make a move for Xavi Simons, according to reports, with the Dutchman having a 'genuine shout' at moving to Old Trafford.

Simons endured a superb Euro 2024 campaign for the Netherlands, impressing vastly in a creative role that also saw him notch a superb strike against England in the semi-finals.

After impressing at RB Leipzig last season, Simons continues to make a name for himself after a blossoming youth career. But with the club he will be playing at next season so far unknown, United could have stolen an advantage, with reports stating that they are serious contenders in the race to secure the Paris Saint-Germain star in the coming weeks.

Red Devils are Genuine Contenders to Sign Simons

Bayern Munich are additional admirers of the Dutchman

The report from talkSPORT's Anil Kandola states that despite Bayern Munich being in pole position to sign Simons at present, United do have a genuine shout at landing the playmaker before the window slams shut.

There is work to do when it comes to the signing of the PSG man, and Bayern are still confident at landing the talisman. But with an entourage from his home nation, ten Hag has masterfully crafted a support group that benefits any signing from the Benelux nation.

Xavi Simons' Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =3rd Goals 8 3rd Assists 11 1st Shots Per Game 2.5 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.58 1st

Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana and Antony all followed Ten Hag from Ajax to Old Trafford, whilst Tyrell Malacia and Zirkzee are Dutch options that Ten Hag has brought in.

There is also the fact that Dutch duo Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake have also joined the backroom staff at Old Trafford this summer; and the report further states that the former - who managed Simons whilst he was on loan at PSV Eindhoven in his 2022/23 breakthrough season - could have a huge impact in the transfer saga, believing that he can convince Simons to join the club instead of Bayern, having been labelled as "exceptional" in recent weeks.

Simons Deal Could Cause Problems at Old Trafford

PSG star may struggle to fit into current system

One problem that could arise at United is where Simons would actually play. Naturally a No.10, it's highly unlikely that Simons would replace Bruno Fernandes in the role behind the striker, With the Portugal international being the club captain, squad morale would be likely to take a hit if he doesn't start after his efforts for the Red Devils over the past four years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Simons made 43 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig last season, scoring 10 goals.

As an auxiliary striker, ten Hag has already signed Zirkzee to challenge Rasmus Hojlund for the starting spot. Whilst Simons is a player who can play as a deep-lying forward, bringing him in for that third-choice would be nonsensical.

The only logical way in which the youngster would blossom at United is if Fernandes was to drop back into the two-man midfield. Alongside someone like Manuel Ugarte - who has been linked with a move from Sporting Lisbon - or Casemiro, who continues to remain at the club despite links away, that would allow Simons to fit into the role behind the striker and display his talents in the Premier League.

