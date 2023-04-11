Manchester United will have an eye on significant midfield signing this summer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Jones thinks that a move for Marcel Sabitzer may still be completed, but only once an elite-level midfielder has been signed.

Man United news – Marcel Sabitzer

Sabitzer was brought in by Erik ten Hag as a stopgap replacement for the injured Eriksen but has impressed in his short spell in Manchester.

The Red Devils were seemingly prepared to approach Sabitzer on a permanent basis if the 29-year-old midfielder impressed at Old Trafford, according to ESPN.

Now, a couple of months later, the former Bayern Munich playmaker is pushing for that permanent deal with United, according to Football Insider. The same report has stated that ten Hag is a huge admirer, and is pushing United’s board to sign him this summer.

Although he isn’t United’s main midfield target, Sabitzer, who earns £210k-per-week, would provide the Dutch tactician with depth as he looks to compete on multiple fronts next season.

It seems that he could prove to be a cheaper alternative to a high-profile midfielder, with Bild claiming in February that he could cost just £18m.

What has Dean Jones said about Man United and Sabitzer?

Jones has suggested Erik ten Hag will continue to look for a midfielder of a high level that will serve in the United midfield for years to come.

He also said that there will be little rush to converse with Sabitzer about his future, given that the external demand won’t be there.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “We have to remember he was an emergency signing. So while it is possible he’ll join permanently, first and foremost Ten Hag’s going to have an eye on signing someone significant for that midfield, you know, a long-term regular of a very high level.

“I think that it’s only after those conversations that they’ll go back to Sabitzer. I don’t feel like there’ll be much rush to do it, because I don’t think the demand would be that great for him.”

How has Sabitzer performed this season for Manchester United?

The Austrian midfield has featured in the Premier League on eight occasions since his January switch and has just one assist, according to FBref.

He makes 1.4 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per game, according to WhoScored, compared to Casemiro’s 3.1 and 1.3, respectively.

His acquisition was initially made as a sensible short-term signing, but a permanent deal is now on the cards, with his involvement heightened due to Casemiro’s absence.

Understandably United will be on the search for a midfielder of the highest level, but signing Sabitzer for the mere price of £18m would be a bargain in today’s market.