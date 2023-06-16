Manchester United will now face competition for the signature of David de Gea from Saudi Arabian clubs, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

The Spanish goalkeeper had looked set for a contract extension at Old Trafford, but could now leave the Stretford-based outfit for pastures new.

Manchester United transfer news - David de Gea

Addressing his 15.5 million Twitter followers, Romano revealed that Saudi clubs are attempting to sway de Gea's final decision on a new contract with United.

Romano suggests that even though sides from Saudi Arabia are aware of the verbal agreement in place between de Gea and the United hierarchy over fresh terms, they intend to push the goalkeeper into having a change of heart instead.

There had been an expectation that de Gea, whose existing deal with United expires at the end of month, would sign on the dotted line and commit his immediate future to the Red Devils.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that de Gea was set to agree on an extension with United, despite transfer rumours linking the 20-time English champions with new goalkeepers,

But now, there is renewed doubt over whether the £375,000-per-week earner will be donning a United shirt by the time next season rolls around.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about de Gea to Saudi Arabia?

When speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano hinted that de Gea could perform a last-minute U-turn and go back on his agreement with United.

Alluding to interest from Saudi Arabia, Romano said: "It’s also true that some Saudi clubs are trying to approach David De Gea to try and tempt him until the end of his negotiations with Manchester United.”

Who might United replace de Gea with if he leaves?

Part of the confusion surrounding de Gea's ongoing contract talks with United, is the role he'll play in the side next season, if he does agree to renew.

According to a report by The Sun, Jordan Pickford has emerged as a shock transfer target for United, with the England and Everton number-one believed to be open to an Old Trafford switch.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph are reporting that de Gea's compatriot David Raya is also a player of interest for the Red Devils, even though Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the race for his services.

Such rumours point towards reduced game time for de Gea, should he decide on a Manchester stay, making the likelihood of the ex-Atletico Madrid man cashing in on a move to Saudi Arabia all the more possible this summer.