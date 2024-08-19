Highlights Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Manchester United star Scott McTominay.

The Eagles are looking to bolster their midfield options under Oliver Glasner, with McTominay now being considered.

The Scotland international could command a sizeable fee despite his current contract status at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace have emerged as potential suitors for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, according to Stretty News.

The Eagles have reportedly joined the race to acquire the 27-year-old Scotsman, who could be on the move ahead of his contract expiring in June 2025.

After a career-best goal-scoring campaign last season, McTominay has become a highly sought-after player among Premier League clubs, with Fulham showing the most concrete interest in recent weeks.

The Cottagers have already had two bids rejected by Man United earlier in the window, while a host of European sides, including Napoli, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, have also been credited with an interest in the central midfielder.

According to Stretty News, Crystal Palace and Brighton have just become the latest clubs to join the chase for McTominay this summer, following his impressive 10-goal campaign at Old Trafford last season.

Praised over being ‘outstanding’, McTominay could soon be offloaded to fund Man United’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, helping the Red Devils meet the Ligue 1 giants’ demands for the Uruguayan, who is valued at around £51 million this summer.

McTominay Asking Price Named

The Red Devils want big money for the Scot

According to Stretty News, it remains to be seen if any club in England or Europe can meet Man United's asking price of around £25-30million to sign McTominay ahead of his contract expiry.

Man United have held firm on their valuation of the Scotsman so far and have rejected several bids already, including a proposal from Fulham, reportedly worth £20million.

If he were to join Crystal Palace, McTominay would become the Eagles’ fourth summer signing in what has been a relatively quiet window for Oliver Glasner’s side.

Scott McTominay Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 32 Goals/assists 7/1 Pass accuracy (%) 80.6 Progressive passes per 90 3.03 Shots per 90 2.08 Minutes played 1,901

Defender Chadi Riad and midfielder Daichi Kamada have joined, while Ismaïla Sarr was also brought in as a replacement for Michael Olise, who joined Bayern Munich earlier in the window.

McTominay’s arrival could become a record deal for Palace, eclipsing Christian Benteke’s arrival from Liverpool – the Belgian joined for a reported £27million fee in 2016.

Speaking to Austrian media, Palace boss Glasner has not ruled out further arrivals this summer, suggesting ‘anything is possible’ ahead of the transfer window closure on 30 August.

Newcastle ‘Continue Talks’ for Marc Guehi

The Magpies are eager to complete the deal

Newcastle United are set to continue talks with Crystal Palace over defender Marc Guehi, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, the Italian football insider reported that Newcastle still want to sign Guehi, despite having another bid rejected last week.

The Magpies are expected to continue talks over a possible deal for the England international in the coming days to determine whether an agreement can be reached.

According to Romano, if Guehi decides to stay at Selhurst Park, Palace are prepared to offer the 24-year-old an improved deal to extend his stay at the club.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-08-24.