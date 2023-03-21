Manchester United star Scott McTominay this summer could be the subject of a summer transfer battle with West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion expected to challenge Newcastle United for his signature.

McTominay is fighting for his future at Old Trafford as part of the Erik ten Hag revolution and the team will step up another gear in the summer when they improve the squad with significant signings in defence, midfield and attack.

McTominay has seen his game-time wane this season after Casemiro and Christian Eriksen were signed by Manchester United and then Marcel Sabitzer was brought in on loan. United also have Fred and Donny van de Beek in the first-team picture to consider.

What does the future hold for Scott McTominay at Man Utd?

McTominay, 26, loves United but is believed to be growing fearful of how his own career might map out from here if he stays and continues to struggle for minutes.

He has started just seven top-flight games this season and that does not compare well to life before ten Hag, when he started 28 matches across the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

The £60k-a-week earning McTominay (via Spotrac) is understood to be open minded about the prospect of leaving but would need to be convinced of the role he would be taking up at a time when interesting options are opening up.

Which Premier League clubs are interested in signing Scott McTominay?

Newcastle are the lead candidates to try to sign him and their status is a good fit given the ambition of Champions League football as they strive to be considered one of Europe’s elite clubs.

West Ham have a place opening up in the midfield though as Declan Rice is set to depart at the end of the season and the Hammers are looking to sign two players to fill that big void. They have had interest in McTominay for a year and would touch base over an offer if he became available.

Brighton are also an interesting club beginning to look in the direction of McTominay. They will do their best again to hold onto midfield players such as Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister but accept privately they could have to sell if a big enough offer lands for star names.

Sources say Middlesbrough is very unlikely as an option even if they win promotion. The fact they are led by former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who has instilled a great style of football at the club to put them in the hunt for promotion this season, has led to whispers they could take an interest yet the figures involved with signing McTominay and also recruit in other positions would likely rule them out.

Could Man Utd replace Scott McTominay this summer?

Talks are expected at United early this summer to discuss the future with McTominay, who is under contract until 2025.

But his role as a defensive midfielder in the squad would be heavily impacted by the arrival of a big star.

Frenkie De Jong, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are among the names linked with United and the club have interest to varying degrees. They continue to monitor options ahead of a detailed dig into the situation at the end of the season.