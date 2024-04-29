Highlights McTominay's injury has put his EURO 2024 bid at risk, and immediately impacted Manchester United's midfield depth.

McTominay faces uncertainty about the FA Cup final vs Manchester City and possible scan results on Monday will affect the rest of his season.

United's midfield inconsistency could be highlighted with the potential absence of McTominay.

Scott McTominay has been influential in what has otherwise been a poor season for Manchester United, chipping in with goals and assists in key moments for the Red Devils - but an injury picked up in their dismal 1-1 draw at home to Burnley at the weekend will reportedly see the midfielder undergo scans on Monday, putting his EURO 2024 bid in doubt.

McTominay only came on as a substitute against the Clarets with 25 minutes to go, but with the score at 1-1 and creeping into stoppage time, the midfielder went down after picking up an injury with mere minutes to go at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old was seen wincing and writhing in agony, being hauled back off for Mason Mount as the Red Devils chased a winner, and now he faces a fight to be fit for the FA Cup final at the end of May alongside a first EURO campaign abroad for Scotland in 28 years.

The English-born midfielder is one of United's top scorers in all competitions in the current campaign and with the knack of being in the right place at the right time in huge moments, a potential miss of the action for him against City will only be of detriment to United's chances of a second-successive season with silverware. And a report from UtdInsider suggested that the midfielder will have a scan on Monday to find out the extent of his injury.

Scott McTominay: Injury News Latest

McTominay picked up an injury against Burnley on Saturday

A tweet from INSIDERUTD1 suggested that the midfielder could be out for a fair period of time, with the scan set to confirm any issues going into the business end of the season. It read:

"Scott McTominay will have a scan tomorrow, early signs are slightly concerning, I hope it’s not a bad one and I wish Scott all the best."

After the game against Burnley, under-fire boss Erik ten Hag was coy on the extent of McTominay's injury, though he didn't fall short of suggesting that the midfielder wouldn't return for the clash against Crystal Palace next month, with the Dutchman citing that it may be too soon for him to come back. Ten Hag said:

"We have to assess this, to set the diagnosis. I don't know in this moment to return (against Crystal Palace next month), I think it's a little bit too quick turnaround. You have seen he has a problem. We have to diagnose this and see what it is."

Manchester United's Midfield Woes

The Red Devils have chopped and changed their midfield ranks all season

United's central midfield ranks have been topsy-turvy all season. Big names such as Casemiro and Mason Mount were expected to feature regularly given their amount of experience, but the Brazilian has been massively out-of-form in recent months, and Mount only made a return to the fold recently having been injured for the majority of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scott McTominay has scored 10 goals this season - only Bruno Fernandes (15) and Rasmus Hojlund (14) have scored more for United

Kobbie Mainoo's burst onto the scene has eased United fears in that regard, but with McTominay out, he represents one of their more senior midfielders and with Sofyan Amrabat's loan spell not going quite as imagined, it might be a case of praying that McTominay will be fit to face off with City at the end of the season if United are to win some form of silverware.

Related Man Utd Handed Boost in Pursuit of Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite The Toffees' hand could be forced once July hits and the summer transfer window opens.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-04-24.