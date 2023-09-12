Highlights A Manchester United star has been harshly criticsed by fans and pundits, according to journalist Dean Jones.

His performances on the international stage show that he has more to offer.

The midfielder could have left Old Trafford in the summer following Premier League interest.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been “harshly treated” by some fans and pundits at Old Trafford, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on his improved performances at international level.

Erik ten Hag must utilise the full depth of his Red Devils squad ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League this season.

Man Utd news – Scott McTominay

According to a report in The Guardian in July, Manchester United would have sold McTominay had they received an offer of £40m for his services with the Manchester Evening News reporting that the Red Devils wanted a fee even potentially as high as £50m. The 26-year-old is valued highly by ten Hag and would insist on receiving their asking price rather than pushing him out of the door at a cut-price fee to get him off the books.

West Ham United were an interested party in McTominay after they sold club captain Declan Rice to Arsenal during the summer transfer window. The midfielder was open to staying at Manchester United but was conscious of the need for regular football, so wouldn’t have begrudged a move to the London Stadium if the opportunity arrived. However, McTominay remained at Old Trafford after the Red Devils rejected a £30m offer from West Ham for his services, who never returned for the academy product before the transfer window’s deadline on 1st September.

In March, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that McTominay was fearful for his future at Man Utd, hinting that it’s a surprise he remains at the club beyond the summer market. But no more serious offers arrived for the midfielder as he headed off to international duty with Scotland.

The £60,000 per-week earner bagged another goal in the country’s qualification process for Euro 2024 in Cyprus last week, hitting the back of the net six times in Scotland’s five fixtures. The strike comes after McTominay bagged a memorable brace in a 2-0 triumph over Spain in March, as Scotland edges closer to back-to-back qualification for the continental tournament.

Scott McTominay - Man Utd vs Scotland stats 2023 Man Utd Scotland Appearances 22 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 0 1 Yellow cards 4 1 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Man Utd and McTominay?

Jones believes that with the national set-up, McTominay is playing a role that best suits him, while at Manchester United, he’s accommodating others and utilised in an unnatural position. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think he is harshly treated by some fans at Man Utd and probably by some pundits that criticise McTominay and his style of play. He’s played many games for United now, but lots of those haven't been him playing his favourite position or a role that best suits him. At Scotland, they've found a role that accommodates him and helps the team, but he's also one of the more high-profile figures within that setup. At Man Utd, he’s one of the lower profile figures, and because of that, he has to accommodate other bigger names.”

Read More: Best XI of players that could have played for England but chose not to, including McTominay

What position best suits McTominay?

Though deployed in midfield for both club and country, McTominay plays vastly different roles for ten Hag and Steve Clarke’s sides, explaining the variation in the level of performance.

At Manchester United, he operates as a holding midfielder, mainly used to break up play and win the ball back in the middle of the park, allowing the more technical players such as Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen to express themselves in the final third of the pitch. It has provided ten Hag with success at getting the best out of some of his flair players but restricts McTominay’s impact and could suggest that he deserves to play in a more natural role.

On the international scene, the Scotland star is still utilised in midfield but acts as a more box-to-box option. He is still tasked with winning the ball and breaking up opposition attacks but is also entitled to drive forward with the side on the attack and finds himself in goalscoring positions in the final third. This would indicate that he can operate as a number eight, which could get the best out of the Lancaster-born star.

What has McTominay said about his development?

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, McTominay believes he hasn’t reached his peak and that, aged 26, he has the body of a 22-year-old, given his late physical development.

“The way I see it now is that I grew maybe four years after everyone else, so my peak years are going to be four years later, too. So, I’m 26 now, and my body age is technically like a 22-year-old. When I'm 30, I might feel like a 26-year-old. I might retire at 38 or 40!”

Therefore, it’s difficult to judge what McTominay can offer for ten Hag’s Man Utd side if not utilised in his most effective position on the pitch. The Dutchman could take a leaf out of Clarke’s book and experiment with using him further up the pitch in the coming weeks following the signing of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.