Manchester United could perform a U-turn on the future of an established first-team player at Old Trafford this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to move on several members of his Red Devils squad to make way for incomings during the current window.

Man Utd transfer news – Scott McTominay

According to a report by the MailOnline last month, Manchester United could be open to allowing up to 13 big-name departures this summer, as ten Hag looks to carry on a successful rebuilding job for the Red Devils.

One of the names on the list is midfielder Scott McTominay, who has established himself as a regular member of the Man Utd squad since the 2018/19 season.

The same publication indicates that United would accept a bid in the region of £40m for the Scotland international, showing that he is highly regarded at the club.

However, he has found limited opportunities following the signings of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer.

The club would allow him to move on to make a fist of his top-flight career.

According to FootballTransfers, McTominay’s former head coach Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing the midfielder to AS Roma.

Brighton & Hove Albion has also been touted as a potential destination for the Red Devils academy product, hinting that his Premier League career does not necessarily have to come to an end.

Meanwhile, The Guardian claims that McTominay, once dubbed a “physical monster” by former United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is firmly on West Ham United’s radar as the Irons look to replace captain Declan Rice.

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that McTominay may have been given a “lifeline” at Old Trafford as the Red Devils struggle to generate income from sales.

And the transfer insider struggles to see a situation in which the Lancaster-born midfielder and Fred are sold in the same transfer window.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and McTominay?

Providing an update on McTominay’s future, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I can see a situation whereby United perform a U-turn on Scott McTominay and end up keeping him for the season and just offload Fred instead, seeing how slowly their recruitment is going.

“At the moment, it's very difficult to see that they could move on Fred and McTominay in the same window. I've got reservations about this happening for a few reasons.”

Who else could Man Utd look to sell this summer?

With McTominay just one of several players who could be heading for the exit door this summer, United could turn their attentions to offloading other members of the squad.

According to reports in South America, Fulham are favourites to secure the signature of McTominay’s midfield partner Fred, who could move to Craven Cottage for a £20m fee.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham Hotspur have “enquired” over the possibility of signing winger Jadon Sancho, with the former England international failing to hit the heights since his £73m arrival from Borussia Dortmund in August 2021.

And transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, writing in his CaughtOffside column, has confirmed that centre-back and club captain Harry Maguire is still available on the market, though progress on a move doesn’t seem to be developing.