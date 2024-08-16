Highlights Manchester United have signed Matthijs de Ligt six years after a former scout warned them not to.

Erik ten Hag's got the best out of the defender when they were at Ajax, but his career hasn't reached such heights since.

De Ligt joins Man Utd from Bayern Munich hoping to rediscover his best form.

Manchester United have ultimately decided to ignore the advice of former scout Marcel Bout and sign Matthijs de Ligt. It only took them six years.

Erik ten Hag has shown a real desire to reunite with former Ajax talents during his time at Old Trafford, and the Dutch defender arriving from Bayern Munich is the latest to tread the same path as the likes of Andre Onana, Antony, and Lisandro Martinez.

Indeed, joining the Red Devils with fellow ex-Ajax prospect Noussair Mazraoui, De Ligt has completed a £43m transfer from his now-former Bundesliga side. Speaking about his current move, he said:

“As soon as I heard that Man United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such a historic club."

It turns out, however, he could have joined way back in 2018.

Dutch Scout Warned Man Utd of De Ligt Transfer

Claimed his father was too 'overweight'

Per The Mirror, the defender was scouted extensively during the Louis van Gaal era. Dutch scout Bout was in charge of looking at the player and recommended him to the club.

That said, he voiced some major reservations over the young Ajax talent. Still only 19 years of age at the time, Bout bizarrely took a look at De Ligt’s father Frank and came to a big conclusion. The scout noted that Frank was 'significantly overweight' and predicted that his son was destined to end up the same, which could be a concern as he got older, feeling he would lose his pace and power.

Van Gaal's successor Jose Mourinho actually labelled De Ligt as his first-choice defensive signing as United boss in 2018, but the club decided against it, trusting in Bout’s judgement. The Manchester outfit instead would go on to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

Six years on, De Ligt has now finally ended up at Man United. It could be argued that the best football of his career was played during those Ajax years, working for Ten Hag. This may explain why he was so keen to join the Red Devils, despite their cruel reasons for snubbing him before. He suggested as much, saying:

"Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag made De Ligt the youngest-ever captain of Ajax in March 2018.

De Ligt’s Career Since Leaving Ajax

Has struggled to live up to expectation

At Ajax, De Ligt was named Golden Boy in 2018. As such, clubs across the world jostled to land him as a marquee signing. With Man United opting against the deal, this opened the path for Juventus to seal a big-money move for the defender.

In Italy, however, he struggled to consistently perform, with his £67.8m price tag perhaps weighing too heavily upon his shoulders. By 2022, he'd been sold at a loss to Bayern Munich but once more failed to live up to expectations.

In his final season with the Bundesliga giants, he started just 19 league games, losing his spot to the likes of Eric Dier and Dayot Upamecano. It will be interesting to see if he settles in well at Man United with some still to be convinced of his talent. Notably, club icon Paul Scholes has labelled the move as a "massive concern".

In full, he said: “From Bayern Munich, he has not played for them. That has to be a big concern for me, especially when Eric Dier is playing in front of him. I’m not joking, that is a massive concern for me.

“When you’re bringing players in for £40-£50million just because he (De Ligt) played for him (Ten Hag) three or four years ago. Juventus got rid of him, he wasn’t good enough for Juventus. He’s obviously not been good enough at Bayern Munich, so he’s coming to us like a second-rate defender now.”

Although still only 24, it's fair to say De Ligt's career trajectory hasn't quite been what was expected. As a teenager, he was one of the most talented defenders in the game but he isn't so well regarded now.

Perhaps at Old Trafford, he can rebuild his reputation or maybe former scout Bout was right to have reservations. Only time will tell. That said, it does seem pretty odd to judge a football on his father's physique.