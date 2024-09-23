Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United are all interested in Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling and scouted the impressive youngster during the Saints’ 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed.

Top-flight giants Man United, Tottenham, and Newcastle reportedly had scouts in attendance to watch Dibling open the scoring in Saturday’s stalemate, as the 18-year-old continued his impressive form this weekend.

The Exeter-born ace’s performances have been a rare bright spot in Russell Martin’s side's dismal start to the campaign, helping Southampton secure their first point of the season after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Man United at home the previous week.

According to the report, scouts working for the Red Devils, who took note of his display against Erik ten Hag’s side, were at St. Mary’s to witness Dibling break the deadlock with a brilliant finish in the first half.

After the game, Saints’ manager Russell Martin admitted he expects ‘every club in the world’ to show interest in Dibling following his strong start to life in the Premier League, but he revealed that Southampton are ‘in a strong position’ to secure the player’s long-term future at St. Mary’s.

Dibling Shines in Premier League

Earns Southampton’s first point of the season

Bailey reported that scouts from Man United, Tottenham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Brighton, and West Ham were all in attendance to watch Dibling help Southampton earn their first Premier League point on Saturday.

Under contract at St. Mary’s until 2026, Dibling, described as 'outstanding' for his performance against the Red Devils earlier this month, made his second start of the Premier League season this weekend, having previously come on as a substitute against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford.

The 18-year-old's performance against Man United was equally impressive, as he gave Diogo Dalot a tough time on the right side of Erik ten Hag’s defence and won a penalty in the first half.

Clubs have shown interest in Dibling in previous years, with Chelsea even luring the attacker away from Southampton’s academy in 2022 before he opted to return to the south coast after just two months at Cobham.

Dibling made his 12th senior appearance for Southampton at the weekend and his fifth start across all competitions for the Saints.

Tyler Dibling Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Starts 2 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals per 90 0.35 Pass accuracy % 83 Minutes played 205

Man United ‘Eyeing’ Oscar Gloukh

May have found their next Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on promising RB Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh and could soon identify the 20-year-old as their next Bruno Fernandes, journalist Christoph Michel has claimed.

The Red Devils are said to be monitoring the Israeli ace’s progress in Austria, where he has impressed in recent months, tallying nine goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions last season.

Gloukh, who came through the youth ranks at Maccabi Tel Aviv, signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Salzburg in January 2023 and has attracted interest from top European clubs ever since.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-09-24.