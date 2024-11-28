Manchester United had scouts in attendance for Sporting Lisbon’s Champions League clash with Arsenal on Tuesday amid growing links to star striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to MailOnline.

The Red Devils, along with Premier League rivals Manchester City, reportedly sent representatives to watch Arsenal’s 5-1 rout of the Portuguese champions, where Gyokeres played the full 90 minutes.

MailOnline claim United have made signing a centre-forward their priority in 2025, although Amorim promised not to raid his former club in January, meaning they may have to wait until the summer to pursue the Sweden international.

The 'unstoppable' 26-year-old has been in outstanding form in Portugal for a second consecutive year, netting 24 goals and registering four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions this term.

Gyokeres was instrumental in Amorim’s success at Sporting during the 2023/24 season, helping the club secure the league title and earning the Primeira Liga Player of the Year award.

Man City, who will welcome Sporting’s director of football, Hugo Viana, at the end of the season, are also expected to compete for Gyokeres’ signature next year, although recent reports claim the Swede wants to join Man United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gyokeres has scored an incredible 67 goals in 70 appearances for Sporting since joining from Coventry in the summer of 2023.

However, it remains uncertain whether Man United will have the financial capacity to meet Sporting’s reported £63m asking price for the prolific forward next year.

The Red Devils spent heavily during Erik ten Hag’s final transfer window, signing Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte for a combined total of £180m.

While recent reports suggest limited funds for January, United are also understood to be targeting a left-back in the new year, amid concerns over Luke Shaw's recent injury history.

Bayern Munich ace Alphonso Davies has been identified as a potential target, with the Canadian’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, along with Bournemouth starlet Milos Kerkez.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Lisbon Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 11 Goals 16 Assists 1 Expected goals 12.1 Expected assisted goals 2.4 Minutes played 974

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-11-24.