Manchester United continue to be linked with players galore after Ruben Amorim's arrival from Sporting Lisbon last month, with the Red Devils in need of another rebuild as they bid to end their unsuccessful push for glory once more - and one player who could be making his way to Old Trafford is Lecce youngster Patrick Dorgu - which could spell bad news for Luke Shaw.

United suffered greatly under Erik ten Hag in one of their worst-ever starts to a domestic campaign, and that saw the Dutchman sacked at the end of October - with Amorim coming to take his place. With that has come transfer links - and the Portuguese boss could have Dorgu in his sights, with the Red Devils being linked with the 'absurd' Lecce youngster.

Report: United Scouts Blown Away by Patrick Dorgu

The youngster has a number of Premier League talents interested in him

The report from TBR Football states that United could be set to add to their young, exciting squad of Amad Diallo, Leny Yoro, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo with the addition of Dorgu. Amorim's tendancy to feature young players means that Dorgu is in their sights, with United thought to be 'huge admirers' of the 20-year-old.

Patrick Dorgu's Serie A statistics - Lecce squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 3 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =6th Shots Per Game 2 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.9 7th Match rating 6.54 8th

Dorgu has been scouted numerous times by the Premier League giants over the past year, but more to the point, he has been watched in recent weeks - which means that, with a change in manager, Amorim could be interested in pursuing a deal.

The Dane is thought to have impressed United scouts after they were blown away by his talents, which comes at an ideal time given that United are looking to bolster their options on the left of midfield.

Dorgu, originally a left-back, has appeared on the right-wing for Lecce this season, scoring three goals in 14 Serie A games, and although they are happy with Diallo in that area of the field, the inability of Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to stay fit means that Dorgu could provide ideal backup in that area of the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dorgu has four caps for Denmark, scoring his first goal against Switzerland at the start of September.

Dorgu would be a standout option to play on the left of Amorim's 3-4-3 system, and although Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest, the Red Devils are firmly in the race for the star, who is likely to cost £30million if United are to bring him to Old Trafford to feature under their new Portuguese tactician.

Related Diego Leon Breaks Silence on Man Utd Transfer Links Diego Leon has broken his silence on links to Manchester United.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-12-24.