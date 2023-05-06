Manchester United have been monitoring AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

However, while Red Devils scouts see him as a "goal threat", Jones says he's not a priority for Erik ten Hag just yet.

Man United transfer news — Tammy Abraham

Last month, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that United have a "very genuine" interest in Abraham.

They're not alone, though, as the i claims that Aston Villa and Everton are also keen on the 25-year-old and had approaches for him turned down in January.

According to the outlet, Roma have slapped a £67m price tag on Abraham ahead of the summer transfer window, which is the same figure as Chelsea's buy-back clause.

Abraham left Stamford Bridge for the Stadio Olimpico in a £34m deal nearly two years ago, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Tammy Abraham and Man United?

Jones says United have been keeping a close eye on Abraham this term.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Man United have been monitoring his performances this season and scouts see that he has the goal threat and also all-round character to handle life as a leading Premier League forward.

"He is not yet viewed as a priority target, as they need to check out other situations first, but Abraham’s time in Serie A has certainly hit the radar and others will be interested too if he is to become available in any sense. Villa have also been linked, but I guess a lot of that might depend on what happens with Ollie Watkins. There is also potential that other clubs on the continent like what they have seen."

Should Man United sign Tammy Abraham this summer?

It depends. As of now, you'd say Tottenham's Harry Kane has to be United's priority going into the next transfer window.

His goal record is phenomenal, with the 29-year-old having scored 28 times in 46 appearances this season, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Jones, United have the England captain, Serie A winner Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani all on their radar.

However, as reported by Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have already entered discussions with Muani's people over a transfer to the Allianz Arena this summer. So if he's the striker who Ten Hag really wants, then United better get a move on.

You suspect, though, that Kane will be the Dutchman's priority, but if the Manchester club miss out on him, then perhaps the likes of Muani and Abraham should be the next on the list at Old Trafford.