Manchester United's hunt for a new midfielder is no secret, with the Red Devils looking to capture a new man in the engine room ahead of the new Premier League season - and they could have taken their next step to securing a new signing after reports suggested that scouts took in the performance of Morten Hjulmand for Denmark against England on Thursday.

Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro struggled for large spells in the centre of midfield for United this season, in which the Red Devils were carved open more easily than they would have liked - and that will see manager Erik ten Hag look to sign a new maestro, with Hjulmand being scouted, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

Hjulmand 'Scouted' by United for Denmark

The midfielder played well against England

The report states that United scouts were in attendance to watch England's 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday, taking in Hjulmand's performance as his long-range equaliser saw Gareth Southgate's men drop points in the group stages.

United are aiming to sign a new midfielder in the coming weeks of the transfer window, and their plans could 'intensify' if Casemiro finds the exit door, with a move to Saudi Arabia touted after his poor season under Ten Hag.

Morten Hjulmand's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 7th Fouled Per Game 1.1 =3rd Average Passes Per Game 46.4 4th Tackles Per Game 2 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =2nd Match rating 6.88 9th

Edson Alvarez was linked with a move to United from West Ham, but having picked up an injury for Mexico in their Copa America clash against Jamaica, that could be off. It leaves Hjulmand as a top target, and Record claim that scouts from United and Tottenham Hotspur were taking in his performance in Frankfurt, keeping a 'close eye' on the Dane.

United, alongside Spurs, have followed Hjulmand 'for a long time'; though it is thought that Hjulmand would prefer to remain at Sporting next season, alongside the Portuguese club also promising Ruben Amorim that he will be able to keep the midfielder in his ranks ahead of next term.

The star has a release clause of £68million and Amorim would be powerless to see his midfield metronome leave, though Sporting will only look at sorting a deal for another player if that valuation is met - essentially ruling out the notion that they would accept a lesser deal for the former Lecce man.

Hjulmand Can Mix it With The Premier League's Best

He didn't look out of place against top-flight stars

Hjulmand has shown throughout his two games at EURO 2024 that he would be able to cut it in the Premier League going forward, having scored his long-range strike against the Three Lions and standing out against a midfield consisting of Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham with Denmark generally looking like the better side for large spells of the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hjulmand recorded 12 yellow cards for Sporting in the league - more than any other teammate.

There was no doubting that England weren't at their best, with Rice in particular coming under criticism for an unusually sloppy performance from the Arsenal man - but Hjulmand impressed and his performances for Lisbon this season - labelled as 'complete' - have shown that he is able to blossom in the right set up.

If United were to sign him, the Red Devils would likely position him alongside a ball-playing option in youngster Kobbie Mainoo or Mason Mount - thus becoming the enforcer of the midfield and replacing Casemiro with the 24-year-old, after the Brazilian's poor campaign.

