Manchester United have scouted Lille striker Jonathan David, Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

However, according to the transfer insider, the Red Devils have not been amazed by what they have seen from the 23-year-old.

Man United transfer news — Jonathan David

Back in April, French outlet L'Equipe reported that United had an interest in David.

The Red Devils are currently in the market for a new centre-forward after Wout Weghorst's return to Burnley. There is also speculation that Anthony Martial could depart the club, with the Daily Mail claiming that he could be sold for the right price.

The 27-year-old changing teams would leave Erik ten Hag extremely light up front.

According to Foot Mercato, Lille value David at €50m (around £43m), but it does not look like he is still an option for United this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Jonathan David and Man United?

Jones says United have watched David but have not been dazzled by the Canada international.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "United made checks on Jonathan David at the end of last season and weren't especially impressed. They didn't come away wowed by any of it.

"They know he's a good player, but there's barely any noise around him right now, so it's not like there's a huge market to try and sign him."

How did Jonathan David perform last season?

While David may not have wowed United, some would probably still have been impressed with what he produced in the 2022/23 campaign.

In 37 league games, the Lille star scored an impressive 24 goals (via Transfermarkt), helping his side to finish fifth in Ligue 1.

It would be a surprise if he did not generate any serious interest in this transfer window or in the near future.

As for United, it will certainly be interesting to see which centre-forward they end up bringing to Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane no longer looks to be an option for them either, with The Guardian claiming that they have pulled out of the race to sign him.

Atalanta's rising star Rasmus Hojlund now seems to be the No.9 United are focusing on. On Monday, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester club believe they can sign the Denmark international for less than £45m.

It remains to be seen which striker comes through the door at Old Trafford before the transfer window closes, if one at all, but it is clear that Ten Hag needs a new centre-forward.