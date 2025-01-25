Manchester United have sent scouts to watch their former player Alvaro Carreras during Benfica's clash with Casa Pia on Saturday, according to Record.

The Red Devils have reportedly been watching the Eagles' left-back for some time as they consider the possibility of adding a left-sided full-back to their squad.

A fee of around €20million has been touted for the 21-year-old, who only joined Benfica from Manchester United 12 months ago on loan with an option to buy for €6m, which was exercised last summer.

Carreras could make a swift return to Old Trafford

He only signed a permanent deal six months ago

Carreras joined United's youth ranks in 2020, having come through the academy systems of Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils and was farmed out on loan to Preston North End and Granada before joining Benfica in January 2024.

Since then, United have sacked Erik ten Hag and replaced him with former Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, who now appears keen on reuniting his new club with their former player after deciding that a left-back is required.

Current options Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have endured their respective struggles with injury, forcing the naturally right-sided Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui to deputise at left wing-back since Amorim's arrival.

The terms of Benfica's option to buy Carreras, who has been described as a "monster in the making" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, from United contained a buy-back option of around €20m, a fee much lower than his €50m release clause. The club's options are not limited to their former employee, with a bid lodged for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu.

Carreras has been impressive for Benfica, though, particularly as an attacking force, scoring three goals and providing four assists in all competitions this term. Additionally, he caught the eye during the 5-4 Champions League defeat against Barcelona, setting up Vangelis Pavlidis' opener.

Alvaro Carreras' Benfica Stats (Liga Portugal 2024/25) Appearances 17 Goals 2 Assists 1 Interceptions 20

Statistics courtesy of FBref. Correct as of 25-01-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.