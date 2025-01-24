Manchester United had scouts in attendance to watch Xavi Simons during RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday, TBR Football has claimed.

The Red Devils reportedly sent representatives to evaluate the 21-year-old forward midweek as they look for reinforcements in attack ahead of a busy week for Ruben Amorim.

United could part ways with both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho before the transfer deadline on 3 February, with the latter now emerging as a serious target for Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Rashford, meanwhile, has remained on the radar of multiple European clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, who are both reportedly interested in signing the 27-year-old on loan.

Man Utd Scouts Watch Xavi Simons

During Leipzig v Sporting

According to TBR Football, Man United were on a scouting mission at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday as several of their transfer targets, including Simons, were on the pitch.

The Red Devils, who were linked with the Dutch international last summer, analysed his performance against Sporting closely as they continue their search for players who can fit into Amorim’s 3-4-3 tactical setup.

Simons, who rejoined Leipzig on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and has previously been described as someone with 'superstar potential', has struggled with an ankle injury this term, which sidelined him for more than two months until the new year.

The 21-year-old has made only 15 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Leipzig have missed their top assister from last season dearly, as they surprisingly crashed out of the Champions League in the first round and dropped to fifth in the Bundesliga recently.

Man United have yet to make any new signings in January, but are reportedly in concrete negotiations to land Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu.

The Danish defender is understood to be open to a move to Old Trafford, although the two clubs remain far apart regarding his transfer fee.

Xavi Simons' RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 10 Goals 4 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.0 Goal-creating actions 5 Minutes played 834

