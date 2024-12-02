Manchester United scouts were present to watch Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush during the German club's 2-1 win over Midtjylland last week, according to Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Red Devils, alongside Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain, reportedly had representatives in attendance for the Europa League encounter, where Marmoush’s second-half penalty proved to be decisive in the narrow victory.

The Egyptian forward has been in fine form this season, netting 17 goals and providing 11 assists in 19 appearances across all competitions – it is no surprise that some of Europe’s biggest clubs are now keeping an eye on the 25-year-old

Marmoush’s market value has risen significantly over the past few months. According to Taylor, Frankfurt could seek close to £60m to agree to a sale – a potential bidding war could help their hopes of securing a considerable fee for the central striker.

Alongside the aforementioned Premier League duo, the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been mentioned among Marmoush’s admirers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marmoush ranks second in the Bundesliga’s goalscoring chart this season with 13, behind Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, who has 14.

According to Taylor, Man United are now taking a serious interest in Marmoush, labelled 'one of the best strikers in Europe', although Frankfurt hope the Egyptian could stay at least until the end of the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils would have the financial means to pull off the deal as early as January, after they spent almost £200m on five new arrivals before the season, including a striker in Joshua Zirkzee.

In addition, recent reports have suggested their priorities may lie elsewhere – United are understood to be targeting a new left-sided defender to bolster Ruben Amorim’s options.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez were claimed to be among targets, as well as Paris Saint-Germain ace Nuno Mendes, who worked with Amorim in Portugal before.

Omar Marmoush's Eintracht Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 12 Goals 13 Assists 7 Expected goals 6.8 Expected assisted goals 5.0 Minutes played 1,003

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-11-24.