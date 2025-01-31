Manchester United have already sealed the signing of Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

Quenda has been mentioned as a potential target for Ruben Amorim ever since the Portuguese coach swapped Lisbon for Manchester in November, and he is one of the Liga Portugal side's most exciting teenage talents whose development came under the Red Devils boss.

Amorim handed Quenda, 17, his senior debut last August, and the young starlet went on to make 18 appearances under the tactician, registering two goals and as many assists. He's a right-winger who Amorim claims is 'very talented' and 'understands the game like an adult', and his footballing IQ would likely make him United's long-term right wing-back in the club's new 3-4-3 system.

Manchester United Seal Quenda Capture

The Sporting CP youngster is set to join next summer

Quenda is set to join United next summer in a package deal in the region of €60 million (£50 million), with an initial payment made for the Sporting winger on the Premier League giants' radar before Amorim's appointment. A January move for the player was considered out of the equation because their former manager promised the Liga Portugal club not to target any of their squad in the winter window before leaving for Old Trafford two months ago.

The Red Devils will be eager to get a deal sorted to ensure they face no competition for the in-demand three-cap Portugal U21 international but have recently performed well against European giants in transfer tussles for young talent. There are similarities between their potential pursuit of Quenda and the capture of Leny Yoro, 18, last summer, who was also on Real Madrid and Liverpool's shortlist.

Geovany Quenda Stats (Liga Portugal 2024-25) Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 2 Big chances created 6 Successful dribbles 1.2 (55%) Ground duels won 2.7 (55%)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Bayer Leverkusen, and Juventus are reportedly also admirers of Quenda, who has two years left on his contract at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. He has the pace, dribbling abilities and acceleration that could be a good fit for the Premier League, and these are traits Amorim has loved from his in-form United attacker Amad.

SCOUTED describes what to expect from Quenda:

"He's a relentless athletic force for his age. At youth level, he played bully-ball with powerful carries into space and explosive dribbles in one-v-one situations."

Quenda's potential arrival could spell the end of Antony's disappointing spell at Old Trafford, having failed to win over Amorim. The Brazilian right-winger was loaned to La Liga club Real Betis earlier this month, and a permanent summer exit is increasingly likely.

He could join the club in the summer as Amorim's third signing, with Leece's Patrick Dorgu a medical away from sealing an initial £25.2 million move and Arsenal academy prospect Ayden Heaven agreeing to join the club after turning down a Gunners contract offer.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 31/01/2025.

