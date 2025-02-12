Manchester United fans could look forward to a huge summer signing at the end of the season, according to reports - with the club seemingly having secured the signing of Viktor Gyokeres to fix their woes up front under Ruben Amorim.

It's been a horror season for the Red Devils, being dumped out of the League Cup at the quarter-final stage and safely in the bottom half of the Premier League - meaning that with Amorim looking ahead to next season for a strong league campaign, he's looking to tie up signings for the following year. And that has seen reports claim that Gyokeres' deal has already been completed in what would be a huge boost to their ranks.

Report: Man Utd 'Secure' Viktor Gyokeres Signing

The Swede has been one of Europe's best strikers for the past 18 months

The report from Fichajes stated that United have 'secured' the signing of Gyokeres for next season, having agreed a 'bombshell' deal with Sporting that will allow him to move in the summer transfer window and reunite with Amorim.

Gyokeres' form at Sporting has sparked interest from several European clubs, though United have been the most insistent in their pursuit of the Swedish star - especially so after Amorim's appointment as boss back in November.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Lisbon statistics - record by competition Competition Appearances Goals Primeira Liga 53 51 Portuguese Cup 9 8 Europa League 9 5 Champions League 8 6

Despite boasting over £100million-worth of talent upfront in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, they've struggled for goals in attack - and the lack of signings for their attack in January has drawn criticism, especially after letting Marcus Rashford and Antony leave on loan.

The board, however, didn't move in January because Gyokeres' arrival was 'already on track' for the summer window. The former Coventry City star has a €100million (£84million) release clause, though Sporting have shown their willingness to negotiate a fee closer to €70million (£60million) in a bid to facilitate his exit in the summer.

United would be signing a new striker who can spearhead Amorim's plans, having done so in their time together in the Portuguese capital, with a hat-trick against Manchester City being Gyokeres' final crescendo under his former boss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has 15 goals for Sweden's national team.

Gyokeres joined Sporting in the summer of 2023, and has been an absolute dynamite addition to their ranks with 77 goals in just 85 games, with 51 goals in 53 Primeira Liga games, leading to him being lauded as 'world-class'. Naturally, that has attracted the attentions of Europe's biggest clubs, and that firepower in front of goal will give United a huge boost after what has been a torrid season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-02-25.

