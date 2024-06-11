Highlights Man United aim to bring in an experienced striker to support Rasmus Hojlund next season.

The Denmark international showed glimpses of promise in his debut year in England, scoring 16 goals.

With Anthony Martial leaving and Marcus Rashford struggling to find goals, the Red Devils are keen to bolster their attacking options.

Manchester United are looking to bring in a more experienced striker this summer to help starlet Rasmus Hojlund up front next season, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Sheth, United could be looking at signing a slightly older player than Hojlund to avoid stunting his development next season.

Hojlund, who joined United in a £72m deal from Atalanta last summer, has shown signs of promise in his debut Premier League season, scoring 10 goals in 30 appearances.

As his backup, Anthony Martial, dealt with injuries, the Denmark international barely had any support from the bench in his first year in England. With Martial now leaving on a free transfer, United are looking at signing a more reliable centre-forward this summer.

Man United Eye New Striker Signing

To support Rasmus Hojlund next season

Sheth, speaking to GMS, suggested that Man United are unwilling to rely solely on Hojlund up front next season and are looking at signing a more experienced player:

“This was something that they were looking at last summer, even before and after Rasmus Hojlund came to the club. “I don't think they wanted to go into the season with Hojlund being the guy that the responsibility was going to fall to with regard to goals. He was only 20 years old. “He'd come from a league where he hadn't played a huge amount of games, and had no Premier League experience either. “So I think maybe a player who's got some more experience, slightly older than Hojlund, because I don't think they want to stunt his development, I think they just want to help Hojlund out more than what they did last summer.”

With 16 goals, Hojlund was United’s top scorer in all competitions last season, followed by captain Bruno Fernandes, who had 15.

A slump in form saw Marcus Rashford register just eight successful hits after an impressive first year under manager Erik ten Hag, when the England international scored 30 goals in 56 outings.

Rasmus Hojlund Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 30 10 2 Champions League 6 5 0 FA Cup 5 1 0 EFL Cup 2 0 0

Man United Target Michael Olise

Face competition from Chelsea

Manchester United are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season with Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the 22-year-old is ‘open’ to a summer transfer to both Chelsea and United following an impressive season for the Eagles.

Olise is a long-term target for United and has been approved internally by the Glazers and INEOS, Jacobs exclusively revealed to GMS.

Despite an injury-hit season, Olise shone for Palace whenever he was fit, registering 16 goal contributions in 19 appearances for Oliver Glasner’s side.

