Manchester United's deal taking Lille star Leny Yoro to Old Trafford has vastly improved the outlook of their defence, but they could look to add one more defender to their ranks before the transfer window slams shut in just over a month's time. That could see them push a deal through to sign Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt - with boss Erik ten Hag reportedly only willing to complete a move for the Dutchman 'on United's conditions'.

The Red Devils gaffer publicly announced his willingness to do a deal for the Dutch star earlier this week, and whilst Yoro will be lauded for now, his youthful age means that the prodigy is likely to be eased into proceedings at Old Trafford.

One more defender could be sought-after, and Fabrizio Romano has stated that De Ligt could be the man to come in following weeks of links - but only if the terms of the deal vastly benefit United.

Red Devils Deal for De Ligt Possible 'On Their Conditions'

Ten Hag will need to sell before he can buy

Romano tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that United are open to bringing in another centre-back following on from their signing of Yoro - however, outgoings are needed in order to proceed with a deal. De Ligt remains on the list alongside Jarrad Branthwaite, but United would only advance if a deal could be done on their conditions.

Matthijs de Ligt's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 14th Goals 2 =10th Passes Per Game 54 6th Pass Completion Per Game (%) 94 1st Clearances Per Game 2.4 3rd Match rating 6.68 17th

Branthwaite would command a fee of around £70-75million according to Romano, and whilst he remains high on United's list, the Red Devils would not be willing to pay a fee of that size and so any move for the Everton centre-back is out of the question thus far.

The conditions for De Ligt are not disclosed by Romano, but with previous reports suggesting that a fee in the region of £42million would be the asking price for Bayern, United would save millions by opting for a move for the former Ajax captain, who previously played under current United boss Ten Hag.

De Ligt Would Offer More Than Branthwaite

Everton star has his positives but Dutchman is in another category

De Ligt and Branthwaite have been touted as top targets for quite some time, and both would bring a different positive for United should they join.

For Branthwaite, having a young English centre-back who has already made an appearance for the Three Lions alongside 45 outings at Premier League level is beneficial for any club. Alongside fulfilling a spot as one of the eight homegrown players needed for the Premier League's regulations, Branthwaite's height makes him a danger at both ends of the park and as a left-footed centre-back, they are one of the rarer commodities in football - in which makes him the ideal profile.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt has scored two goals for the Netherlands - with both coming against top teams in Germany and England.

But De Ligt offers experience, quality and a sense of youth in abundance. The only defender to win the Golden Boy award after his efforts back in 2018, De Ligt has racked up 50 appearances in the Champions League already, alongside winning the Eredivisie, Serie A and Bundesliga - and with 45 caps for the Netherlands at the age of just 24, he's had a seriously impressive career already at such a young age, especially still being the only defender to win the Golden Boy award which nobody else has ever achieved.

Ten Hag also boasts the benefit of knowing the defender on a personal level, having made him captain of Ajax back in March 2018 and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur in agonising circumstances. With over 200 top-flight appearances across three leagues already, De Ligt has more experience and title wins than most of United's backline combined and that alone is worth the transfer fee - especially at around £30million cheaper than Branthwaite.

