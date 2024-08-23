Manchester United have reportedly secured the services of Guidars FC midfielder Sekou Kone and, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal is ‘100% agreed and done’, while the 18-year-old’s signature will cost Erik ten Hag and Co in the region of £1 million.

So far this summer, the 13-time Premier League champions added striker Joshua Zirkzee and the now-injured Leny Yoro before knocking on the doors of Bayern Munich for defender duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Ten Hag’s side opened their top flight campaign with a 1-0 win over Fulham and return to action against Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday – but their transfer business, as evidenced by the Kone deal, is far from done.

Man Utd’s Sekou Kone Deal ‘100% Agreed and Done’

Mali-born star considered a ‘smart investment’

Central midfield – particularly from a defensive standpoint – is what made Manchester United so vulnerable to conceding goals last term and boss Ten Hag, amid concrete interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, also set his sights on Kone, 18.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano reported that Kone’s switch to Old Trafford, all the way from Mali, is ‘100% agreed and done’ with him set to undergo his medical next week before putting pen to paper.

Revealing that Manchester United will pay £1 million up front – plus several performance-based add-ons – the transfer insider said that the acquisition of Kone is viewed as a ‘smart investment’.

“More on exclusive news on Sekou Kone to join Manchester United. Deal 100% agreed and done, documents will be signed after medical next week. £1m transfer fee plus several add-ons based on performances. 2006-born Mali international talent considered as smart investment.”

Kone is often deployed as a defensive midfielder, an area that Ten Hag and his entourage have looked to strengthen, but the club’s plan is to allow him to flourish in the Under-21s set-up before introducing him to senior proceedings.

Regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in African football, Manchester United reportedly beat the likes of Red Bull Salzburg, Crystal Palace and Everton after the 12-cap Mali Under-17 international impressed at the U17 World Cup last year.

Man Utd - 24/25 Summer Incomings Player Club Fee Leny Yoro Lille £58.9m Joshua Zirkzee Bologna £36.5m Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich £42.7m Noussair Mazraoui Bayern Munich £17.1m

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell ‘Offered’ to Man Utd

Englishman exiled from Enzo Maresca’s Blues squad

One problem area that Manchester United have not entirely sorted out this summer is left-back, especially following the fact that Luke Shaw recently picked up yet another injury, ruling him out of the first few weeks of the campaign.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell has been ‘offered’ to the Red Devils amid their struggles in said position, while the Englishman – alongside Raheem Sterling – has also been exiled from Enzo Maresca’s squad in west London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chilwell played just 757 minutes in the Premier League last season, notching the solitary assist.

A 21-cap England international, Chiwell is a one-time Premier League and Champions League winner and has plenty of experience playing in the English top flight – but his injury record, having missed 29 games for the Blues in 2023/24, is a worry.

Since joining the Blues from Leicester City in the summer of 2020, Milton Keynes-born Chilwell has chalked up nine goals and 12 assists across 106 appearances, but whether the Red Devils lodge a bid before the deadline remains unknown.

All transfer figures per Sky Sports