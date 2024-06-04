Highlights Manchester United are targeting Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer.

The Red Devils may have to sell first to secure his signature amid PSR concerns.

Midfielder Casemiro is set to leave Man United amid interest from Saudi clubs.

Manchester United may have to sell first to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs tells GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are willing to make room for new signings this summer by selling unwanted stars as they are set to start their summer business on a reduced budget.

United’s budget is reportedly as low as £35million this summer, and outgoings for Erik ten Hag’s side will be important in a bid to reinforce the squad after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season.

Jacobs suggests Olise, who has been described as 'sensational', is a priority target for United, but not necessarily the number one priority transfer right now.

After the departures of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial last month, the Red Devils are looking to add another centre-back and back-up forward ahead of the new campaign.

However, before making any moves in the transfer market, United are set to decide on Ten Hag’s future following a marathon of internal meetings last week.

Olise ‘Priority Target’ for Man United

Summer outgoings are important

Manchester United will have to operate on a tighter budget in their first summer under minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Therefore, Olise’s transfer is likely to happen only after the Red Devils sell players first, Jacobs tells GIVEMESPORT:

“To do all that business when they're not starting with a big budget this window due to PSR concerns is tricky. “So Michael Olise is a priority target. But he's not necessarily in the number one priority position as of right now, where Manchester United may need to strengthen. “This is why outgoings are going to be important first, because whatever outgoing departs will not only free up space but will make that position more urgent.”

Olise, who enjoyed a successful season at Selhurst Park, scored 10 goals and assisted six as Palace finished 10th in the Premier League under manager Oliver Glasner.

Man United are likely to face competition in the race to sign the Frenchman as Chelsea are also likely to come back for Olise after an unsuccessful attempt to sign him last summer.

Michael Olise Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 19 10 6 128

Casemiro Expected to Leave Man United

Saudi Pro League clubs are interested

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is expected to leave the club this summer after two seasons at Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The 32-year-old midfielder is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and could be the next big star to secure a move to the Middle East this summer.

Last season, the Brazilian showed signs of decline as he received criticism from ex-players and fans over his performances and is likely to have played his last game for the Red Devils.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-06-24.